Yarra Capital names portfolio manager to lead new fund

Yarra Capital has appointed Australian equities portfolio manager David Acton to lead its first private market equity fund.

Acton has more than 30 years of industry experience and joins from Rothschild & Co where he was a senior advisor.

Before that, he held the role of managing director, head of equities at Goldman Sachs.

He will manage the Yarra Private Capital Discovery Fund, which seeks to invest in the equity or convertible notes of unlisted companies with clear plans to IPO or trade sale within a three-year time horizon.

The fund is diversified and made up of 10 to 20 high-quality companies varied by sector, size, and duration to exit, across Australia and New Zealand.

An issued statement said the fund will also benefit from the investment expertise of chair and head of Australian equities Dion Hershan, head of Australian equities research and small cap portfolio manager Katie Hudson, microcap portfolio manager Joel Fleming and managing director Ed Eason.

The closed-end vehicle seeks to raise a minimum of $100 million-plus from institutional and wholesale investors.

Applications to invest in the fund will close at the start of December.

Acton commented that with IPO markets effectively closed, and businesses staying private for longer, he is looking forward to investing in high-quality private businesses that require patient capital to help achieve their growth ambitions at a compelling point in the cycle.

"The Yarra investment team is one of the largest and most experienced in Australia," he said.

"Being able to access and leverage the analytical power and research knowledge of Yarra's 13 other equity market professionals, with an average of 16 years of industry experience is unique and critically important to our due diligence process which will be a significant benefit to our investors."

Hershan added Yarra is delighted to be bringing a private capital capability to market at such an interesting time in unlisted markets.

"It is a natural extension for our existing Australian equities franchise and is consistent with our focused approach to bringing the very best solutions to our clients," he said.

"We are delighted to be bringing David, our former Goldman Sachs colleague, into the business as portfolio manager. He is an outstanding hire for our growing business, and the right person to lead this new capability."