WTW combines Australasia, Asia operations

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 12 JAN 2023   1:00PM

Willis Towers Watson will combine its Australasia and Asia businesses, appointing a head of Asia Pacific to lead it.

Announcing the move, the consultant said the creation of a single APAC business will help unlock potential synergies across markets and increase operational efficiencies.

Current head of Australasia Simon Weaver has been appointed to lead the newly formed business as head of Asia Pacific. He will also retain the role of head of corporate risk and broking.

"I am excited to be given the opportunity to lead our colleagues across Asia and Australasia under the new Asia Pacific region. This combination will be key to maximising WTW's ability to connect and collaborate without losing the uniqueness of our business segments. I look forward to contributing to a new phase of growth as we continue to deliver data-driven, insight-led solutions that help companies address today's complex challenges," Weaver said.

He first joined the business in 2015 as head of Singapore and South East Asia before taking over the local business in 2018.

"Simon's leadership across WTW Australasia has been inspirational amid volatile  market conditions. I have utmost confidence that his client-first, strategic and forward-thinking approach will foster increased regional collaboration and strengthen the delivery of our client offerings as one Asia Pacific," head of international Pamela Thomson-Hall said.

As part of the restructure, head of Asia Clare Muhiudeen will retire next month.

