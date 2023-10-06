Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Worst-performing Choice options revealed

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 6 OCT 2023   12:46PM

The prudential regulator has released granular details on the Choice products that delivered poor returns, revealing which options failed members in the 2023 financial year.

Three choice products from the Alcoa of Australia Retirement Plan returned -31% on average in the last year - the worst performers from the 3501 options APRA assessed for this year's performance test. For the first time, it included trustee-directed products (TDP).

Over a 10-year period, Alcoa's options, which have about 300 members respectively, returned 5.3% on average. Alcoa Super is currently in the process of merging with the Australian Retirement Trust (ART).

One Super, which is the trustee for numerous products, saw a sea of red. Two of its products in Clime Smaller Companies product delivered -24.3% and -21%. Its Quay Global Real Estate-Daily Series (-18.5%), Aberdeen Australian Small Companies Fund (-18.5%), Realindex RAFI Australian Small Companies (-16%), Magellan Infrastructure Fund (-13%) delivered some of the worst performances in FY23.

Several LGIAsuper (Brighter Super) products reported massive losses for the period, the worst ones sitting in its accumulation choice menu returned between -8% and -24% per annum.

A horde of products from Colonial First State, MLC Super Fund, and Citibank Australia Staff Superannuation Fund also were deep in the red.

The 8770 members invested in UniSuper's listed property option lost 19% for the year.

Various subplans under the Tidswell Master Superannuation Plan made huge losses, with the biggest losers being Spaceship Growth X options - three options within this lost between 19.64% and 21%. On the flip side, one Spaceship Growth X option, which has 20,210 members, was the top-performing product on APRA's list with 19.7%.

Others such as Cruelty Free Growth (-11%) and Student Super High Growth (-10.7%) also failed to make a positive return to members.

Citibank Australia Staff Superannuation Fund's Diversified Shares and Balanced options, which have less than 20 members each, lost between 15% and 16.7%.

Days before APRA released its performance test, Citi flagged that it is closing its staff superannuation fund and will cease all defined benefit funding. As of its 2022 annual report, the fund had about 125 members and funds under management of $66.7 million.

Several CFS products such as FirstChoice Wholesale Geared Growth Plus (-21%), FirstChoice Wholesale High Growth (-11.8%), and FirstChoice High Growth Select (-11.5%) also performed badly during the year.

Aussies largely unsure of legacy plan: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:54PM
While 67% of Australians feel confident they'll be able to leave a legacy when they pass away, only 14% actually have a plan in place to do so, according to new research from Generation Life (Gen Life).

Spaceship Super dumps admin fee waiver

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
Spaceship Super will no longer waive administration fees for members with less than $6000 in their account.

Adviser cops 10-year sentence

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
A former financial adviser who took more than $10 million from clients to fund his lavish lifestyle will spend the next 10 years in jail.

