Economics

Women own $1.2tn in super: Research

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 8 MAR 2022   12:53PM

About $1.2 trillion of the total superannuation savings held by Australians belongs to women, with most held by Australian Retirement Trust while Rest has the most female members.

Rainmaker Information analysis of super fund information published by APRA shows Rest has the greatest number of female members at almost 1.1 million.

There is, however, a new leader for the fund with the most savings owned by women, with the Australian Retirement Trust surpassing Aware Super.

However, Aware Super has the most superannuation savings owned by female retirees, i.e., aged 65 or older.

"It should surprise no one that the leading super funds for women are most often those that support industries they dominate like healthcare, hospitality and the public sector," said Dunnin.

Overall, about 45% of savings in industry super funds belongs to women, while the figure is slightly lower for retail funds at 39%. Forty-one percent of savings in self-managed super funds is owned by women. For public sector and corporate super funds, the ratio of women's ownership is much lower at just 36% and 34% each.

Dunnin added that women's ownership remains the same across all age cohorts too.

"Women make up 50% of millennials yet own just 43% of all the superannuation millennials own. Women make up 53% of retirees yet own just 44% of all superannuation owned by retirees."

Rainmaker's research also found that industry funds boast the most female members, followed by SMSFs and retail funds.

Commenting on International Women's Day, LGIAsuper and Energy Super chief executive Kate Farrar stated that breaking down the barriers that women face on the road to retirement begins in the boardroom of financial service companies.

"More than one third of our executive team and our board are women, which is an achievement we are incredibly proud of.We want to help all of our members build a better future, and we know that in the case of women's superannuation this requires a different way of thinking," she said.

"It's no secret women are at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to their superannuation, the costs of unpaid labour as a parent, together with the impact of pay inequality, amount to women taking home less than their male counterparts.

"By ensuring we have women in leadership positions, we can champion a diversity of voices to better understand our member's varied life experiences."

