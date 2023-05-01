Wingate launches third credit fund

The alternatives fund manager has launched its third credit fund to wholesale investors that invests in corporate debt opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

Wingate Corporate Credit Fund 3 (WCCF3) targets net pre-tax returns of over 10% per annum.

The fund invests in corporate loans and debt securities issued by companies in Australia and New Zealand, such as bilateral and syndicated corporate debt facilities.

WCCF3's predecessor's WCCF1 & WCCF2 have returned 10.56% p.a. and 15.18% p.a. respectively after management fees and costs and before performance fees.

Wingate managing director of corporate investments Selwyn Schroeder said the new fund builds upon the first two corporate credit funds in the series, which have collectively deployed more than $150 million into Australian and New Zealand-based companies.

Schroeder said the retreat of major lenders in the mid-market corporate space has led to a significant opportunity.

"Our track record in this asset class and the timing of the WCCF3 launch is well placed to deliver on the fund mandate to provide co-investors with enhanced risk-adjusted returns," he said.

In March, Wingate set up a $200 million senior warehouse funding facility with Goldman Sachs specifically for private construction debt.

The latest deal complements the Wingate residual stock warehouse facility, provided by Goldman Sachs in March 2022, Wingate property joint managing director Nick Jacobsen said.