Executive Appointments

William Buck appoints new director

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 11 MAR 2022   11:43AM

The firm has recruited Michael Rees-Evans to help drive the continued development of the wealth advisory team.

Rees-Evans, who trained as a chartered accountant before moving into financial advice in 2002, will assist with William Buck's future capabilities in financial project management.

"With his background in management consulting together with a passion for continuous improvement, Michael will bring energy and different strategic thinking to our business," William Buck head of wealth advisory Scott Girdlestone said.

The appointment is what Girdlestone describes as a 'logical next step' for the firm and Rees-Evans.

"To deliver what's important to the client from a non-financial perspective, you need to employ a range of strategies such as maximising after-tax cashflow, structuring of assets to ensure efficient ownership, wealth accumulation strategies and asset protection," he said.

"It's not easy and requires highly skilled individuals. Michael shares our all-inclusive view on financial management which is a rare find."

Rees-Evans said the move to William Buck will allow him to focus on his passions of educating and mentoring.

"William Buck has an immensely talented team," he said.

"I'm excited to immerse myself in the business and work with their advisors to help these high performers reach their full potential."

