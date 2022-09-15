Newspaper icon
Investment
Will listed infrastructure protect portfolios during market downturn?

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 15 SEP 2022   12:34PM

Recently, infrastructure has proven more resilient than global equities, however, when markets take a downturn it's not certain that alone will protect portfolios.

Morningstar research shows that infrastructure has not been immune from market falls over the last decade.

Its report, titled Will listed infrastructure protect portfolios when markets go south, explained that listed infrastructure assets are held in publicly traded entities listed on share markets worldwide and can form part of a global equity manager's portfolio.

"Evident by recent share market volatility, they are valued daily by market participants, whereas the infrastructure assets held by many of the large superannuation funds are unlisted and so are not valued daily," it said.

Morningstar referred to its previous commentary that said, unlisted assets valuations are determined by their owners on a quarterly or annual basis rather than the market on a daily basis, meaning the valuation frequency leads to listed infrastructure appearing to be more volatile than unlisted assets.

The report added that until the fourth quarter of 2021, global equities, particularly growth equities, posted strong returns.

It said much has changed since then with high inflation and surging energy prices, leading to significant falls in many markets.

"In this environment, we would expect infrastructure not to experience the highs or the lows that occurred in global equity markets," Morningstar said.

Both 2021 and 2019 were strong years for global equities. However, the report highlighted that global equities and listed infrastructure were significantly affected in 2020 by the market volatility at the beginning of the pandemic.

"As of the end of July 2022, global equities have faced a period of significant negative performance, particularly in the last seven months to the end of July 2022," it said.

Despite the recent negative returns, global equities have performed well against listed infrastructure over five and 10 years, although the gap between them depends on which infrastructure index is used.

"This is because different methodologies are used by the different index providers, which can significantly impact the overall performance," it said.

Another key point around the infrastructure asset class is the amount of leverage.

In a rising interest-rate environment, higher interest rates weigh on valuations and the returns that companies can generate. While many listed infrastructure companies have long-term fixed debt, they are not immune to the effects of a rising interest-rate environment.

In conclusion, Morningstar said, the recent fall in global equities has shown that an allocation to infrastructure provides weight to a diversified portfolio.

While global equities as an asset class is ahead over a 10-year period, it is not ahead in every time period.

"That said, in the most recent time period, infrastructure has proven more resilient than global equities, but over the last 10 years it has shown that it is not immune from market falls."

The report explained it's too early to tell during this inflation spike whether infrastructure will protect investors in this higher inflationary period, but the signs are promising.

Read more: Morningstar
