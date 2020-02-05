Where to from here?

On the anniversary of the Royal Commission's final report, AFA chief Phil Kewin reflects on the year that was and how the playbook - and rules - changed for advisers.

It's been 12 months since the financial services sector was hit with Commissioner Kenneth Hayne's final report. And while the big banks appeared to be early casualties, it's hard to refute that the financial advice industry has suffered most.

According to Rainmaker analysis, at January end the ASIC Financial Adviser Register showed 23,473 active advisers. In the first week of February 2019 that figure stood at 27,792. That's a drop of 4319 - or 15.5%.

Looking back, Association of Financial Advisers chief executive Phil Kewin told Financial Standard the surprise for many advisers is how what were deemed to be systemic and cultural failures at a corporate level has impacted individual advisers - often small business owners.

"The small number of individual adviser failures seems to have translated into a reputational and administrative challenge for all advisers," Kewin said.

As a result, the AFA has seen its membership numbers decline. While Kewin did not disclose how many advisers are members of the AFA, he did say the association's onboarding processes were reshaped by the Royal Commission.

"While we had already made significant changes to our onboarding and disciplinary processes, we took the opportunity to further review our processes to consider more factors and undertake more checks," he said.

Keeping in mind there is always a certain degree of natural attrition; Kewin said the key change for the association has been the lack of new advisers entering the industry.

It also comes as a result of implementing some of Hayne's key recommendations, the decision by major institutions to leave the advice space and greater scrutiny from ASIC.

Touching on the issue of grandfathered commissions, Kewin said: "The key legislative change that has been enacted so far is the ban on grandfathered commissions which, while not impacting all advisers, will have a significant impact on some."

"It will hit some practices hard and will result in a lot of work this year. It will also inevitably lead to a lot of clients losing access to financial advice."

In May 2019, Radar Results data showed the valuation gap between high-quality practices and conventional businesses had moved from 0.5 times recurring revenue to 1.5 time recurring revenue. A conventional business is defined as one which holds up to 20% grandfathered clients on its books.

Where it had been a seller's market since 2007, within months the final report saw it turn to a buyer's market, Radar Results said.

Add to this that just last month the firm said the big four banks are now refusing to loan less than $1 million to practices, forcing them to turn to non-traditional lenders and pay much higher interest rates, and it's easy to see why many have decided the cost of doing business is no longer worth it.

Drawing on member feedback, Kewin said advisers have been surprised by the government's determination to implement Hayne's recommendations irrespective of whether they make sense or actually provide benefit to consumers.

Take the draft legislation released last week on ongoing fee arrangements which would require annual renewals and written consent from the client, for example.

"We do not believe that this group of recommendations will work in the best interests of clients and will only add significant additional red tape," Kewin said.

The implementation timeframe - 1 July 2020 - is not practical on its own, let alone while advisers are already contending with increased education and professional standards, as well as other reforms to business fee models and falling practice valuations.

The changes stand to penalise all clients, regardless of the quality of service and advice they've received in the past.

"Clients will not want to sign multiple documents or be subject to tight bureaucratic processes. This causes trust issues rather than reduces them," Kewin said.

"These changes will add significantly to the cost of providing financial advice and ultimately this will impact everyday Australians who will be priced out of the market. Business models will need to change, that will inevitably flow through to costs."

And the AFA does not believe the current market is set up to meet the needs of those clients who will no longer be able to afford advice, he added.

Kewin said there are other options available in addressing the issue of fees-for-no-service and labelled the fact there was no analysis or regulatory impact statement conducted as disappointing.

Overall, Kewin said the biggest lesson to come out of the Royal Commission was the need for greater governance in the financial services sector as a whole.

"All businesses I believe have taken a 'Royal Commission lens' and applied it to their business," he said.

"The importance of good governance and record keeping is paramount."