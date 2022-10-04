Wheelhouse Partners adds head of distribution

The former head of retail at Investors Mutual has taken up the newly created role.

Wayne McGauley joined the Wheelhouse Partners team this month, responsible for growing its global and Australian equities capabilities.

McGauley is to focus on key accounts, research relationships, asset consultants, independent financial advisers and the private wealth space, the income manager said.

He was most recently head of retail at IML, a role he held for 13 years. In total he spent 17 years at IML before departing earlier this year.

He has spent about 25 years in business development, including roles with Deutsche Bank, JBWere and Advance Asset Management.

"Wayne's appointment is a significant milestone in Wheelhouse's journey as a truly independent asset manager. Since launching our first global income fund five years ago, we've affirmed our lower risk and income generative approach and are excited to be building a dedicated distribution capability with Wayne's direction and support," Wheelhouse managing director Alistair Mcleod said.

"He brings tremendous wealth experience, knowledge and investor understanding, and we're thrilled to be working with him as we continue to grow and expand."

McGauley said he's delighted with his new role.

"What attracts me to Wheelhouse is the expertise within the investment team and the refreshing different approach to managing specialist income strategies across both global and Australian equities," he said.

"Having spent 25 years in distribution I understand clearly the needs of retail investors and I am confident in Wheelhouse's capabilities to deliver consistent and growing income over time, through a systematic process that consistently prioritises risk management. 'No surprises' is key for me when it comes to investment returns and I share Wheelhouse's intense focus on delivering reliable investor outcomes."