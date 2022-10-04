Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Wheelhouse Partners adds head of distribution

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 4 OCT 2022   12:16PM

The former head of retail at Investors Mutual has taken up the newly created role.

Wayne McGauley joined the Wheelhouse Partners team this month, responsible for growing its global and Australian equities capabilities.

McGauley is to focus on key accounts, research relationships, asset consultants, independent financial advisers and the private wealth space, the income manager said.

He was most recently head of retail at IML, a role he held for 13 years. In total he spent 17 years at IML before departing earlier this year.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

He has spent about 25 years in business development, including roles with Deutsche Bank, JBWere and Advance Asset Management.

"Wayne's appointment is a significant milestone in Wheelhouse's journey as a truly independent asset manager. Since launching our first global income fund five years ago, we've affirmed our lower risk and income generative approach and are excited to be building a dedicated distribution capability with Wayne's direction and support," Wheelhouse managing director Alistair Mcleod said.

"He brings tremendous wealth experience, knowledge and investor understanding, and we're thrilled to be working with him as we continue to grow and expand."

McGauley said he's delighted with his new role.

"What attracts me to Wheelhouse is the expertise within the investment team and the refreshing different approach to managing specialist income strategies across both global and Australian equities," he said.

"Having spent 25 years in distribution I understand clearly the needs of retail investors and I am confident in Wheelhouse's capabilities to deliver consistent and growing income over time, through a systematic process that consistently prioritises risk management. 'No surprises' is key for me when it comes to investment returns and I share Wheelhouse's intense focus on delivering reliable investor outcomes."

Read more: Wheelhouse PartnersIMLInvestors MutualWayne McGauleyAdvance Asset ManagementAlistair McleodDeutsche BankJBWere
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Anton Tagliaferro announces retirement
Schroders head of institutional sales retires
Josh Frydenberg joins Goldman Sachs
Mason Stevens hires interim head of fixed income
Queen's honours highlight industry veterans, ESG experts
Investors Mutual, Vaughan Nelson partner
DWS chief resigns amid greenwashing claims
Deutsche Bank, DWS raided over greenwashing
Jarden appoints head of emerging companies research
JBWere seals strategic alliance with Lombard Odier

Editor's Choice

Yarra Capital names portfolio manager to lead new fund

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:34PM
Yarra Capital has appointed Australian equities portfolio manager David Acton to lead its first private market equity fund.

APRA unmasks fund outsourcing impacts

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:24PM
APRA's thematic review on outsourcing arrangements in the superannuation industry found that trustees' efforts since the Royal Commission have resulted in stronger board oversight and monitoring of outsourcing arrangements and service providers.

BlackRock appoints new CFO

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:41PM
Martin Small, BlackRock's wealth executive will replace Gary Shedlin as chief financial officer.

Magellan FUM drops further

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
Magellan Financial Group has seen a further $7 billion shaved off its funds under management in September.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.