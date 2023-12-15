What you read in 2023

Once again, Financial Standard readers were captivated by the evolving superannuation landscape, with this year's top stories largely focused on this space. However, there was one particular executive move that simply couldn't be scrolled past.

Further consolidation in the superannuation sector underscores most of this year's biggest stories, including the impacts of the Your Future, Your Super performance test, while the departures of some big names also caught readers' attention.

That said, just as in years gone by, there was still plenty of drama for AMP and, perhaps in a sign of things to come, NGS Super's unfortunate cyber-attack also made for big news.

As we leave you with the year's top stories, the Financial Standard team wishes our readers a safe and happy holiday period; we look forward to bringing you the news in 2024!

The top stories for 2023 were:

1) Renato Mota to leave Insignia Financial (October 20)

While his departure doesn't technically take place until February 2024, Renato Mota's decision to step down as chief executive of Insignia Financial after two decades with the business claims the top spot as this year's most-read news item.

Insignia said the decision was a mutual agreement between the business and Mota, with the chief executive saying he feels now is the "right inflection point to provide the business with fresh perspective to continue the journey."

The question now is whether the appointment of his successor, the search for which is underway, will draw as many eyeballs.

2) BT to wind up Retirement Wrap (March 24)

As BT readied its superannuation business for transfer to Mercer, it made the call to wind up the long-standing Retirement Wrap fund that underpinned BT Panorama Super.

It followed the second annual Your Future, Your Super performance test in which Retirement Wrap's Westpac Group Plan MySuper failed for the first time and BT Super MySuper failed for the second time.

All members in Retirement Wrap were transferred to Asgard Independence Plan Division Two which, like the Panorama options, did not transfer to Mercer.

3) Retail super funds plan to merge (July 26)

In July, Colonial First State's Avanteos Investments made the decision to close encircle Super and transfer all member accounts to Centric Super.

The decision was driven by a need to reduce costs to members via increased scale and consolidation, a CFS spokesperson confirmed at the time.

According to APRA fund-level superannuation statistics, encircle Super held 7612 member accounts and assets under management of $2.7 billion as of 30 June 2022. Meanwhile, Centric Super has just shy of 1000 accounts and $9 billion funds under administration.

4) Industry fund merger advances (April 21)

In April, Mine Super and TWUSUPER signed a Heads of Agreement to merge, about five months on from confirming discussions were underway.

The funds are now working on strategic planning and implementation to ensure a smooth transition for members.

The merger is expected to be completed early in 2024, creating a $20 billion fund.

5) NGS Super suffers cyber-attack (March 27)

In March, Financial Standard was first to report NGS Super had been the victim of a cyber-attack that saw members' data compromised.

NGS Super said its network was shut down immediately and an investigation was commenced, alongside comprehensive cybersecurity protocols and enhanced network monitoring.

Nine months on, APRA took action against the fund, slapping additional conditions on its licence, citing "significant deficiencies" in its cyber processes and protections.

6) Qantas Super confirms merger plans (September 25)

Following speculation, and amid all the drama at the airline, Qantas Super was forced to come clean and admit it was exploring merger options.

At $8.4 billion, the fund said it was prudent to consider its future given the dwindling number of corporate funds, its growth path, and the regulatory environment. Chief executive Michael Clancy said at the time any merger will also seek to improve services and lower costs to members.

It was quite the turnaround for Clancy who, less than three months prior, had told sister publication Industry Moves that he believed there's a place for smaller funds and that they can remain competitive, while adding there were no plans to take the fund public.

7) Munich Re targets AMP over alleged reinsurance misconduct (August 23)

In a disclosure nestled within AMP's half-year results, it was revealed that AMP Limited and subsidiaries, including AMP Services, NM Super, AMP Super, and AWM Services, were served with legal proceedings in the Supreme Court of New South Wales by Munich Re in April 2023.

The proceedings regard the manner in which both Munich Re and Resolution Life Australasia (formerly AMP Life and also named as a defendant) entered into certain reinsurance agreements in 2016 and 2017. Allegations suggested that AMP and its associated entities may have acted in a misleading or deceptive way.

At the time, AMP had not yet filed a defence, but said it is actively defending the allegations.

8) Retail super fund pulls the plug (March 29)

Following a series of successor fund transfers at the request of the products, it was confirmed the Aracon Superannuation Fund would be wound up.

Spread across four divisions - ARA Retirement Fund, Xplore Super and Pension, Oracle Superannuation Plan, and Elevate Super - Aracon Super held $590 million in assets for over 3000 members. The consolidation was largely set in motion by the closure of FairVine Super, the women-focused fund that closed in May 2022 due to its incredibly small size.

9) AMP restructures wealth management, chief exits (May 29)

In restructuring its local wealth business, AMP made high-profile Australian Wealth Management (AWM) chief executive Scott Hartley redundant.

Following the AMP Capital sales, it said a flatter organisational structure was required and the AWM business was dissolved. Hartley was due to stick around for six months to ensure the process ran smoothly.

"I would like to thank Scott for the significant contribution he has made, as he has transformed the Australian wealth management businesses. He leaves those businesses in a much stronger position and has developed a solid leadership group to continue to take those businesses forward," AMP chief executive Alexis George said at the time.

10) AMP loses BOLR changes class action (July 5)

The Federal Court ruled in favour of the AMP Financial Planning advisers who saw the buy-back value of their businesses slashed by controversial changes to AMP's Buyer of Last Resort provisions following the Royal Commission.

Justice Moshinsky found evidence of losses incurred by the lead applicant, Equity Financial Planners, and sample group member, Wealthstone, being $813,560 and $115,533 respectively, because of the changes, and ordered the amounts payable.

AMP later opted to challenge the decision, but ultimately settled with advisers, agreeing to pay $100 million to put the issue to bed.