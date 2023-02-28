What "wealthy" means to Australians: AMP

Australians' definition of wealth has evolved from homeownership to financial flexibility for pursuing passions and supporting loved ones.

According to a report by AMP and demographer Bernard Salt 'What wealthy means to Australians in 2023: An exploration of cultural preferences and change' there's been a shift in Australians' attitude toward wealth.

The report highlights the rise of individualism and how its led to a broader definition of wealth beyond just home ownership, which was a singular pursuit of previous generations. Financial flexibility and the ability to pursue passions and support loved ones are now considered crucial components of wealth in Australia.

"Whereas current day Australians have a range of objectives which includes home ownership, it also includes the pursuit of options like how and where we work, in how and when we form relationships and in how we choose to live our lives," Salt said.

At the report launch, Salt said homes remain the key wealth asset for many Australians, however the definition of "wealthy" has expanded to include financial freedom for pursuing desired lifestyles; and more individuals are seeking to attain this freedom through liquid forms of wealth like savings, equities, and managed investments.

"We've traded off that [homeownership] in order to get superannuation or to provide other sources of income and wealth," Salt said.

Also, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, life expectancy in Australia has increased from 69 in 1950 to 84 in 2023, adding 15 more years to the post-retirement phase of life. As a result, the need for saving for retirement or provisioning for this extended period has become increasingly important for modern Australians, Salt added.

"The report shines new light on our nation's attitudes to wealth, what we value and how we manage our finances, which has shifted significantly over the past 50 years," said AMP chief executive Alexis George.

"No longer anchored just to home ownership, the concept of wealthy is now defined by a financial ability to pursue unique passions and goals, which often includes helping those close to us."