Westpac offloads vendor finance business

Westpac has sold its vendor finance business to a New York-headquartered private equity firm, in the first sale from the bank's strategic review stable.

Cerberus Capital Management has acquired Westpac's Strategic Alliances, with the equipment financing business set to be combined with Cerberus affiliate company Angle Finance upon completion of the transaction.

Strategic Alliances provides financing for small ticket business equipment, including telecommunications, office equipment and commercial vehicles to more than 42,000 businesses in Australia.

The transaction is set to be completed at the end of April 2021, and will result in the transfer of approximately $500 million customer loans.

Westpac specialist businesses chief executive Jason Yetton, who was appointed earlier in the year to review and ready the bank's superannuation, platforms, investments, insurance, auto finance and Westpac Pacific businesses for sales, demergers and spin-offs - said the sale would help simplify the bank's operations.

"The sale represents the first transaction of the group's simplification initiatives and brings certainty for vendor finance customers and new opportunities for our people," he said.

Westpac noted the sale would have a "negligible impact" on Westpac's balance sheet and capital ratios given the modest size of the portfolio.

However, it said there would be a small accounting loss on the sale due to the transaction being structured with an initial payment on completion, with the remaining payment due over the following two years.

Vendor finance operates out of Westpac subsidiary Capital Finance Australia. The bank said it would retain and manage the remaining Capital Finance equipment business.

The combined businesses are set to create a "leading equipment financing company" with diversified financing solutions.

"This combination is a great opportunity to expand our ability to help Australian businesses, and we are thrilled to welcome our new team members to Angle Finance," Angle Finance chief executive Craig Edwards said.

"Together, we will be able to offer a diversified portfolio of lending solutions, supported by innovative technology and high-quality service.

"We look forward to continuing to execute on strategic initiatives, in partnership with Cerberus, to deliver a compelling equipment finance proposition and become the non-bank lender of choice to small and medium-sized business in Australia."

Cerberus acquired Angle Finance in September 2019; its second acquisition in the region. It had previously acquired Bluestone Mortgages (mortgage lending specialist with operations in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines) in 2018.

"We continue to see strong opportunities in Australia and look forward to providing solutions to companies that can benefit from our integrated financial and operational expertise," Cerberus Global Investments president Lee Millstein said.