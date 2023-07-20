Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Westpac closes Specialist Businesses Division

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 20 JUL 2023   12:09PM

Westpac has decided to fold the Specialist Businesses Division that once housed its platforms, superannuation and insurance businesses, redeploying its lead Jason Yetton.

The bank has restructured in support of its next strategic phase, chief executive Peter King said. While the restructure primarily includes introducing dedicated group executives for consumer banking and business banking and creating an expanded shared services team, it will also see the closure of the Specialist Businesses Division that was created in May 2020.

The division was established to house the business lines that Westpac deemed to lack sufficient scale, being platforms, superannuation and retirement products, investments, general and life insurance, auto finance, and Westpac Pacific. Jason Yetton was appointed to lead the review of each business and, in the three years since, executed the divestment of most; just last month it was decided Westpac would retain platforms.

With that project now complete and no further need for the division, Yetton will move to the role of chief executive, consumer.

Meanwhile, current institutional bank lead Anthony Miller will take on the dual role of chief executive, business and wealth.

With the consumer and business banking functions now separated, current chief executive, consumer and business banking Chris de Bruin is leaving the group.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Meantime, replacing Miller as chief executive, institutional bank is Nell Huppert who currently serves as its managing director, financial markets.

Filling out the leadership team is group executive, customer services and technology Scott Collary who has been appointed chief information officer, leading a new stand-alone technology division, and Carolyn McCann who is currently group executive, corporate services but will now lead the expanded division for customer and corporate shared services, including operations.

The changes are effective August 1.

Read more: WestpacJason YettonAnthony MillerCarolyn McCannChris de BruinNell HuppertPeter KingScott Collary
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

RBA deputy governor joins Westpac
Ownership changes spur upheaval in unit trust sector
Adviser levy tripled, labelled "deeply unfair"
Westpac plans aggressive platforms play
Regulation, funding inhibits digital advice: Report
BlackRock orders staff four days in office
ASX operations and customer lead exits
Mercer scoops up third BT business unit
Economists divided: RBA's moment of truth looms
BT Super, Mercer merger completes

Editor's Choice

Regulators begin FAR consultation

CHLOE WALKER
APRA and ASIC have commenced an early consultation on the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR), calling for input from ADIs, insurers and super trustees.

Colonial First State chalks up strong super returns

ANDREW MCKEAN
Colonial First State (CFS) has recorded double-digit returns across several of its default superannuation products for FY23.

AI-fuelled narrow market challenges diversification: Epoch

CHLOE WALKER
Extraordinarily narrow market leadership within mega-cap tech will offer investors the opportunity for diversification in more reasonably valued market segments, predicts Epoch Investment Partners managing director, research Kera van Valen.

Westpac closes Specialist Businesses Division

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Westpac has decided to fold the Specialist Businesses Division that once housed its platforms, superannuation and insurance businesses, redeploying its lead Jason Yetton.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.