Westpac closes Specialist Businesses Division

Westpac has decided to fold the Specialist Businesses Division that once housed its platforms, superannuation and insurance businesses, redeploying its lead Jason Yetton.

The bank has restructured in support of its next strategic phase, chief executive Peter King said. While the restructure primarily includes introducing dedicated group executives for consumer banking and business banking and creating an expanded shared services team, it will also see the closure of the Specialist Businesses Division that was created in May 2020.

The division was established to house the business lines that Westpac deemed to lack sufficient scale, being platforms, superannuation and retirement products, investments, general and life insurance, auto finance, and Westpac Pacific. Jason Yetton was appointed to lead the review of each business and, in the three years since, executed the divestment of most; just last month it was decided Westpac would retain platforms.

With that project now complete and no further need for the division, Yetton will move to the role of chief executive, consumer.

Meanwhile, current institutional bank lead Anthony Miller will take on the dual role of chief executive, business and wealth.

With the consumer and business banking functions now separated, current chief executive, consumer and business banking Chris de Bruin is leaving the group.

Meantime, replacing Miller as chief executive, institutional bank is Nell Huppert who currently serves as its managing director, financial markets.

Filling out the leadership team is group executive, customer services and technology Scott Collary who has been appointed chief information officer, leading a new stand-alone technology division, and Carolyn McCann who is currently group executive, corporate services but will now lead the expanded division for customer and corporate shared services, including operations.

The changes are effective August 1.