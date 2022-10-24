Newspaper icon
Westlawn Financial Services cops stop orders

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 24 OCT 2022   12:07PM

ASIC has placed an interim stop order on the distribution of Westlawn Financial Services' income fund, due to non-compliant target market determinations (TMDs).

The interim stop order will restrict the Grafton-based firm from issuing interests in, giving a product disclosure statement for or providing general advice to retail clients recommending investments in the fund for 21 days, unless revoked earlier.

The fund is a portfolio of secured and unsecured loans, credit, leases and other fixed-interest financial assets, which ASIC has considered to be high-risk.

According to ASIC, Westlawn did not appropriately consider its target market for the fund, which, according to the TMD, includes investors with a tolerance for a moderate level of risk, needing liquidity or needing to make withdrawals during the investment term, seeking to have their capital invested for a minimum period of two years, and seeking regular monthly income distributions.

In addition, ASIC said that the TMD didn't meet the appropriateness requirements under its design and distribution obligations (DDO).

"The distribution conditions in the TMD were not specific enough to ensure the fund is distributed to consumers in the target market," it said.

"ASIC expects Westlawn to consider the concerns raised about the TMD and take immediate steps to ensure compliance."

The corporate regulator said it will consider making a final order if its concerns are not addressed in a timely manner.

Westlawn will have an opportunity to make submissions before a decision is made about a final stop order.

"ASIC reminds financial product issuers that under DDO, they must define target markets for their products appropriately, having regard to the risks and features of their products," it said.

"Issuers also need to consider how their product will reach the target market and have appropriate distribution conditions in place to ensure the product is directed towards the target market."

The news comes shortly after the regulator placed similar TMD stop orders on Sydney-based Holon Global Investments unlisted Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Filecoin funds.

https://www.financialstandard.com.au/news/asic-issues-stop-orders-on-holon-funds-179797112?q=asic

Read more: ASICWestlawn Financial Services
