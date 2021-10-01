NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Westbridge FM expands fund lineup

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 1 OCT 2021   12:49PM

The West Australian property fund manager has added to its series of diversified funds, open to retail and wholesale investors.

The Westbridge Diversified Fund No. 4 is looking to purchase up to 12 assets to create a commercial property portfolio of between $100 and $150 million.

With a minimum investment of $50,000, the portfolio will be diversified by state, asset class and tenants as it looks to provide reliable income and capital growth.

It is targeting distributions of 6.5% for FY22, which Westbridge hopes to grow to 7% the following year.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

It has already invested in two adjoining industrial distribution facilities in Victoria's Broadmeadows, both of which are leased to Holman Industries for seven years. Holman Industries is a key supplier of hose pipe and reticulation products to Bunnings, Tradelink and Reece.

"The seven-year lease term to Holman provides a great platform to launch the Westbridge Diversified Fund No.4," Westbridge head of commercial funds Alex Lambert said.

"Holman is a great WA-born company that fits with one of our goals for the fund, targeting quality tenants, including private, national and international lease covenants."

The third fund in the series closed in August with a $90 million portfolio spanning three states.

Read more: Westbridge Diversified Fund No.Westbridge Funds ManagementAlex Lambert
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

MetLife enhances mental health policy

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:48PM
MetLife Australia unveiled a mental health strategy for its employees in light of Mental Health Month.

Westbridge FM expands fund lineup

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
The West Australian property fund manager has added to its series of diversified funds, open to retail and wholesale investors.

Loomis Sayles lists active ETF

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
Loomis Sayles launched its unlisted global equity strategy on the ASX today as an active exchange-traded fund.

AIOFP petitions to delay DDO, annual renewal

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:14PM
The Association of Independently Owned Finance Professionals is calling on lawmakers to delay two major financial advice reforms until 2022 by launching an online petition.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.