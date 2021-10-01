Westbridge FM expands fund lineup

The West Australian property fund manager has added to its series of diversified funds, open to retail and wholesale investors.

The Westbridge Diversified Fund No. 4 is looking to purchase up to 12 assets to create a commercial property portfolio of between $100 and $150 million.

With a minimum investment of $50,000, the portfolio will be diversified by state, asset class and tenants as it looks to provide reliable income and capital growth.

It is targeting distributions of 6.5% for FY22, which Westbridge hopes to grow to 7% the following year.

It has already invested in two adjoining industrial distribution facilities in Victoria's Broadmeadows, both of which are leased to Holman Industries for seven years. Holman Industries is a key supplier of hose pipe and reticulation products to Bunnings, Tradelink and Reece.

"The seven-year lease term to Holman provides a great platform to launch the Westbridge Diversified Fund No.4," Westbridge head of commercial funds Alex Lambert said.

"Holman is a great WA-born company that fits with one of our goals for the fund, targeting quality tenants, including private, national and international lease covenants."

The third fund in the series closed in August with a $90 million portfolio spanning three states.