Wells Fargo AM rebrands, names chief

A newly rebranded Wells Fargo Asset Management appointed a new chief executive who will lead it as an independent firm.

Wells Fargo will transition to Allspring Global Investments under the leadership of Joseph A. Sullivan.

Sullivan is the former chair and chief executive of Legg Mason, who will assume the role of chief once Allspring takes off as an independent company. This is anticipated to take place before the end of the year. He will succeed Nico Marais, WFAM's current chief executive.

Sullivan was the chair and chief executive of Legg Mason from 2012 until its acquisition by Franklin Templeton in 2020.

"In spending time with Nico and the organisation over the past few months, I have been incredibly impressed by the depth of investment expertise and quality of our people and leadership," Sullivan said.

"Our new name truly embodies a renewed corporate culture and commitment to continue to invest thoughtfully and partner with our clients to navigate the future."

Private equity firm GTCR and private investment firm Reverence Capital Partners will become the new owners of Wells Fargo AM.

In February, they announced their plans to acquire WFAM from parent company Wells Fargo & Company.

The new name reflects the strategic direction for the independent firm, with a singular focus on asset management and serving the needs of its global client base, the acquirers said.

Reverence Capital co-founder and managing partner Milton Berlinski said: "Today's leadership and name announcements give us even stronger conviction that the partnership between WFAM, GTCR and Reverence puts us in a powerful position to execute on our strategic vision for Allspring. We are pleased to have a leader of Joe's stature to take us forward as a newly independent company, and we are very grateful to Nico for his strong continued partnership during this time."

WFAM has about US$604 billion in assets under management and 24 global offices.