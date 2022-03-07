NEWS
Executive Appointments

WealthO2 hires five to focus on tech solutions

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 7 MAR 2022   12:00PM

The hires were across the firm's distribution, risk, compliance, and development teams.

Joining from BT Financial Group, Justin Ahrens has been appointed as head of risk management, alongside Kay Hurst from Westpac as program delivery manager and John Shea as solutions architect.

Peter Panigiris from Lumiant and Dennis Cargill from BT Funds Management have also joined the distribution team.

"We are thrilled to announce these significant cross-functional appointments which will play pivotal role in cementing our position as the first advice technology solutions company to focus on solving critical business issues across the end-to-end adviser experience," WealthO2 chief executive Andrew Whelan said.

"The fact that these key hires are joining WealthO2 at this time is a significant nod to our recent growth, strategy and what we are delivering.

"Our clients and the broader team will all benefit from their knowledge and expertise."

The appointments follow the merger between WealthO2, Roar and NEO in mid-February.

BT Funds Management, BT Financial Group, Andrew Whelan, Dennis Cargill, John Shea, Justin Ahrens, Kay Hurst, Lumiant, mid-February, NEO, Peter Panigiris, Roar, Westpac
