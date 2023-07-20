Wealth management ecosystem at critical inflection point: Citi

The wealth management sector is at a critical juncture, confronting declining fees and escalating compliance costs, according to Citigroup research.

Accordingly, the Citi Disruption and Transformation in Wealth report suggested a need for wealth managers to transform their business and operating models.

"The wealth management industry is at a crossroads, where doing nothing is not an option and transformation is essential to remain competitive," the report said.

"The industry faces a number of challenges including demographic shifts, an uncertain global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, and a fluid and fragmented regulatory landscape. These challenges are exacerbating current concerns surrounding costs and fee and margin pressures which are leading to consolidation in the industry."

Drawing from the insights of 170 participants across wealth management and private banking industries, 69% of respondents anticipate accelerated consolidation.

Citi head of research Andrew Pitt said: "The wealth industry is at an inflection point, and it's critical that wealth management providers servicing the mass affluent to ultra-high-net-worth clients need to get their operating model right."

"Moving forward, we see trusted partnerships as key to success as consolidation continues."

Structural upheavals, marked by the emergence of "new wealth" and a backdrop of an unpredictable global market have also compelled wealth managers and private banks to address the fundamental challenge of maintaining their client relationships, the report added.

"In order to effectively deliver an enhanced and digitally enabled client experience, wealth managers and private banks should focus on transforming their operational, technology and service models," the report said.

Highlighting survey participants' preferred technology development strategy, 75% reported that they prefer to work with external parties.

Though, respondents were unlikely to consider outsourcing client facing activities, including onboarding, client services, reporting and data, and compliance, regulatory and tax reporting.

Citi global head of securities services Okan Pekin commented: "The emergence of new technologies demands for a native digital client experience and the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history pose significant challenges to the entire wealth industry."

"Our research outlines ways in which we can re-imagine service and operating models to deliver solutions to wealth managers to address these challenges."