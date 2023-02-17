Newspaper icon
We did too much: Lowe

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 17 FEB 2023   12:07PM

Fronting another parliamentary hearing today, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe acknowledged the central bank incorrectly predicted rates wouldn't rise until 2024, admitting he's embarrassed.

Lowe explained that the pandemic led to a change in approach which was thoroughly discussed and articulated amongst the board.

"In March we took those extraordinary measures and through the year 2020," he said.

"We were discussing what more we could do to support the Australian economy. And as part of those deliberations, we thought we would reinforce the message that the RBA would be there to support the economy right through the pandemic.

"We were being told tens of thousands of people would die, temporary morgues were being built in the cities, the unemployment rate was 15%, our borders were closed, there was no vaccine for years, we couldn't move around our cities, we were locked at home - it was scary."

The RBA board was determined to send a "very clear message" to the community that it would do whatever it could to keep the economy functioning through what was projected to be a very long and costly downturn, he explained.

"And one of the things that we thought we could do was to buttress the state based forward guidance by being clearer about when we thought interest rates would rise and, to my cost now, we said we didn't think they would rise until 2024," Lowe said.

He reinforced it was part of a deliberate strategy to support the community and keep interest rates low for as long as needed.

"Turns out that it wasn't what was needed," he admitted.

"We returned to life much more quickly than anyone had expected, and the economy has bounced back quickly. Here we are with a 50-year low in unemployment, not a very high unemployment rate."

Lowe said the board did what it thought was right based on the information on hand at the time.

"Turned out we did too much, and we had to backtrack. It's kind of difficult, and I'm getting a lot of pushback on that," he explained.

Lowe said when tossing up which error would be worse, the board agreed overshooting the mark was best.

"Better to do too much and have to walk back, as embarrassing as that is, than not do enough and see people needlessly in unemployment and harm," he said.

"Now I get a lot of criticism for saying that but at the time, given the information we had, I wanted to do everything that I could to help the country."

