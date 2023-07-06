Waypoint REIT cops $27.1m devaluation

The Waypoint REIT revealed a net reduction in portfolio value of $27.1 million or approximately 1% in ASX filings.

Half-year investment portfolio valuations were carried out on 78 properties and directors' valuations on 324 properties which resulted in the drop, it said.

Waypoint REIT (WPR) said the process also revealed an expansion in the weighted average capitalisation (WACR) rate on its portfolio by 12 basis points (bp) from 5.28% to 5.40%.

The WACR increase was 11bp on independent valuations and 13bp on directors' valuations, it said.

As of 30 June 2023, WPR's portfolio comprises 402 properties with a combined valuation of $2.92 million.

It explained that both independent and directors' valuations remain subject to review by WPR's auditors.

Overvaluation of property assets has been scrutinised in recent times, particularly as super funds release their annual returns. Adding to the property sector's woes are supply chain problems, however higher interest rates are perhaps the biggest detriment.

In June, Charter Hall provided an update on its REIT valuation and said: "The valuations resulted in a net movement of $164 million, inclusive of capex, reflecting a 3.7% devaluation."

Dexus also announced that its property valuations resulted in a total estimated decrease of $1 billion or 6% on prior book values for the six months to 30 June 2023.

However, after months of withdrawal limits, Blackstone shared some positive news and said June was the lowest month of repurchase requests so far this year.

"In June 2023, BREIT received $3.8 billion in requests under the Repurchase Plan, which is 29% lower than the peak in January 2023," it said.