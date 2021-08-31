NEWS
Executive Appointments
Wayne Swan to chair Cbus

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 31 AUG 2021   4:19PM

Former treasurer and deputy prime minister Wayne Swan will chair $65 billion industry fund Cbus.

The fund announced today that Swan would succeed long-serving chair Steve Bracks next year.

Commenting on his appointment, Swan said: "I'm humbled to have been chosen as the next chair of Cbus. Australia's superannuation sector is a world leading national achievement, and Cbus has been at the forefront of this success for decades."

"I pledge to work as hard as I possibly can for all Cbus members to build on the historic strength of their fund. It is because of the advocacy, agitation and sacrifice of building industry workers that Australia now has a $3.3 trillion pool of national savings."

He added that as Australia recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, he thinks superannuation is more important than ever.

"Just as superannuation played a vital role in responding to the global financial crisis, so too will it play a vital role in our pandemic recovery," Swan said.

"Not only does superannuation allow working Australians to capture a slice of recovery growth, it will also serve as a vital source of capital to fund the jobs of the future in the industries of the future. Through super, every Australian worker has a pathway to a comfortable and secure retirement. I'm excited to be able to play a part in helping them get there."

Swan was federal treasurer during the Global Financial Crisis, and was named Finance Minister of the Year in 2011 thanks to Australia's successful response to the crisis.

He also acknowledged outgoing Cbus chair Bracks, saying: "I wish to pay special tribute to the enormous contribution of the outgoing chair, Steve Bracks. Like Steve, I hope to draw on the experience and knowledge I gained in public life - in particular my six years as Treasurer - to work with members, employers, unions, and federal and state governments."

Swan will take over from Bracks in January 2022. Bracks has been on the board of Cbus since 2009.

"Wayne will be a champion for Cbus members, with our single-minded focus on improving their financial security in retirement," Bracks said.

Read more: Wayne SwanSteve BracksCbus Super
VIEW COMMENTS

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
