Executive Appointments

Wayne Swan joins AIST board

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 22 APR 2022   12:47PM

The AIST has announced the dual board appointment of the former federal treasurer and deputy prime minister alongside AustralianSuper executive Sarah Adams.

Swan, the chair of Cbus , and Adams, the group executive strategy, reputation & corporate affairs at AustralianSuper, joined the board this month.

Swan filled the trustee-elected director casual vacancy left by the resignation of Sonya Beyers from BUSSQ, and Adams filled the staff-elected casual vacancy left by the resignation of Louise du Pre-Alba from AustralianSuper.

AIST president Catherine Bolger welcomed Swan and Adams to the board and thanked du Pre-Alba and Beyers for their service.

"It's a privilege to welcome two more high calibre directors to our Board as we continue to navigate the organisation through the challenges of a world impacted by the pandemic while continuing to set it up for success in the future," Bolger said.

"I can personally attest to how important the support, guidance and contribution of my fellow directors has been, particularly over the last two years due to COVID-19."

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlinck said she is looking forward to working with the new directors and gaining the benefits of their experience and skills in shaping public policy on behalf of members.

"Wayne brings political, policy and economic expertise developed over 25 years in Parliament, including the lessons of helping manage the Australian economy during the global financial crisis as treasurer," Scheerlinck said.

"As chair of the Caucus Economics Committee in 1993 he participated in the development and legislating of the Superannuation Guarantee (SG) and, as treasurer from 2007 to 2013, he legislated the increase in the SG from 9% to 12%.

"In her current role Sarah is responsible for setting the strategic direction of AustralianSuper and considering how it can advocate for its members to help them achieve their best financial position in retirement, which aligns perfectly with AIST's objectives."

Read more: AISTAustralianSuperSarah AdamsCatherine BolgerEva ScheerlinckLouise du Pre-AlbaWayne Swan
Wayne Swan joins AIST board

CHLOE WALKER
The AIST has announced the dual board appointment of the former federal treasurer and deputy prime minister alongside AustralianSuper executive Sarah Adams.

