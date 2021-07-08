NEWS
Executive Appointments

WaveStone co-founder retires

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUL 2021   11:09AM

WaveStone Capital's second co-founding principal has announced his retirement.

Graeme Burke has exited WaveStone, the fund manager confirmed.

Burke helped launch WaveStone in 2006 with Ian Harding and Catherine Allfrey as an Australian and New Zealand-focused fund manager with an active, bottom-up investment approach.

All three principles previously worked at Colonial First State.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

Harding retired in 2013 and the following year, Raaz Bhuyan, also from CFS, joined WaveStone as a principal and portfolio manager.

Also in 2014, the fund manager launched the WaveStone Wholesale Australian Share Fund.

During the Global Financial Crisis, Allfrey told Financial Standard that like many fund managers WaveStone was hit hard.

Challenger's Fidante Partners threw the boutique a lifeline and WaveStone joined its stable in 2009, providing a strategic review to help it grow to what it is today.

You can read more about it here.

Read more: WaveStone CapitalAustralian Share FundCatherine AllfreyGraeme BurkeIan HardingCFSChallengerColonial First StateFidante PartnersFinancial StandardGlobal Financial CrisisNewRaaz Bhuyan
