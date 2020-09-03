WAM names new board member

Geoff Wilson's WAM Capital has appointed a former Commonwealth Bank chief technology officer to its board, set to help strengthen the investment group's technological capabilities.

Matthew Pancino has nabbed the role, however, the appointment remains subject to shareholder approval at the company's annual general meeting in November later this year.

WAM founder and chair Geoff Wilson welcomed Pancino to the listed investment company.

"Matthew is a noted technology, operations and transformation expert with 30 years' experience gained in leading organisations within the communications, banking and funds management sectors," he said.

"Matthew joins the board of directors at a time of significant social, technological, commercial and organisational changes and he is well placed to advise WAM Capital and the Wilson Asset Management group given his first-class experience.

"We believe Matthew will prove to be an invaluable member of the WAM Capital board of directors."

Pancino is currently a director and industry solutions practice lead at Google Asia Pacific, based in Sydney.

Previously, he has worked with Commonwealth Bank as its executive general manager of retail and wealth, before being promoted to chief technology officer.

He also worked with Suncorp Group for more than five years, where he served in several roles including as its head of business technology applications, chief information officer and chief executive of business services.

Prior to this, Pancino worked at Perpetual, serving as its deputy chief operating officer and group executive of operations during a four-year period.

He has also previously worked at Telstra, where he was head of transformation.

Pancino said he was excited to take part in Wilson Asset Management's journey as a director of WAM Capital.

"Wilson Asset Management is the leader in the listed investment company sector, and I am excited to strengthen its technological and operational capabilities," he said.

"I look forward to working with an exceptional board of directors to the benefit of all shareholders."