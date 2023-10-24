WAM launches unit trust, names RE

Wilson Asset Management (WAM) selected Equity Trustees (EQT) to be responsible entity for the Wilson Asset Management Leaders Fund.

The fund is an actively managed investment portfolio, comprised of 45-80 large-cap companies listed predominately on the ASX within the S&P/ASX 200 Index.

To be managed by Matthew Haupt and John Ayoub, it aims to offer a combination of capital growth and income over the medium to long term, in addition to preserving capital.

The minimum initial investment is $25,000, with a recommended timeframe of at least five years. The fund has a management fee of 1.025% and charges a performance fee of 20.5%.

The unit trust will also replicate the investment strategy of the WAM Leaders listed investment company (LIC), launched in 2016. WAM has previously said it has received significant investor demand for the strategy to be made available outside of the LIC structure.

To August end, this strategy outperformed the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index by 5.2% per annum since inception.

EQT executive general manager, corporate and superannuation trustee services Andrew Godfrey said: "We are excited to be selected as the responsible entity role for this unit trust by Wilson Asset Management and look forward to working closely with them."

"Our expertise and decades of experience in fund governance means we're well placed to work effectively with Wilson Asset Management."

It is the first fund WAM has launched since 1998.

At the start of the month, Equity Trustees was also selected to be the trustee of FIIG Securities' newly launched Australian bond fund.

In other news, the fiduciary services provider sold off its Irish business, having reached a deal with its management team.