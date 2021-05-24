Victoria Devine launches investing platform

Financial adviser and personal finance influencer Victoria Devine is launching a She's on the Money branded investment platform, powered by robo-adviser Six Park.

With a minimum investment of $5000, fans of She's on the Money (which has a social media community of 160,000) will be able to invest in the platform for the same fees charged by Six Park in its other robo-advice products.

On balances between $5000 and $19,999 a $9.95 monthly flat fee will be charged. For those with between $20,000 and $199,999, 0.5% per annum is the fee and reduces to 0.4% up to $499,999 and 0.3% on balances over $500,000.

Devine and She's on the Money will make a percentage of the revenue Six Park earns from the new branded platform. A spokesperson said they could not disclose that percentage.

"We're very careful about who we align with and we engaged in a long process of research and due diligence to find a suitable partner. Six Park has proven to have an impressive pedigree in its investment advisory committee, extensive experience, an understanding of our audience and a professional approach to partnerships. Six Park's investment philosophy also aligns really strongly with our approach at She's on the Money," Devine said.

"We want our community to think long-term, we want them to be well-diversified, and we want them to be able to get a well-assembled investment portfolio that aligns with their goals and level of experience."

Devine's audience, most of whom are young women and many of whom only work part-time, are largely unlikely to be able to afford professional financial advice, she said.

"I was once turned away from a financial adviser and I know what it feels like to feel financially lost and like you're missing out on services and opportunities that the wealthy take for granted," Devine, who is also managing director of Melbourne's Zella Wealth, said.

"That's why taking this step to be part of the solution is so important. As financial advisers we all need to work together to help people. Different clients have different needs, and different business models can meet all of those needs.

"We need to stop worrying about the competition, stop seeing technology as a threat and stop saying it's too hard to address the advice gap and throwing our hands in the air. It's time for solutions - not in five years' time. Now."