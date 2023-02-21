Victim access to super should be extended: Associations

Plans to allow access to offenders' superannuation savings as a means of recourse for victims and survivors of child sex abuse should be extended and made applicable to all major and violent crimes, associations say.

In a joint submission to Treasury, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, CPA Australia, the Financial Planning Association of Australia, the Institute of Public Accountants and the SMSF Association have said they support the policy proposal of allowing victims of child sexual abuse to access compensation by way of their offender's superannuation savings if other orders are not met but believe "the scope of the policy should be broadened to cover victims and survivors of other heinous crimes."

They said this is because, once this policy is implemented, there will be calls for access by victims and survivors of other crimes.

"We therefore believe that this policy should be extended to all serious indictable offences which we define as criminal trials involving a judge and jury and serious offences that an accused can elect to have heard by judge alone. A serious offence in the NSW criminal code is defined as one involving a prison term of at least five years. We think this would be a good definition to use in these cases," the group said.

They added that how offences committed overseas are treated for the purposes of the policy also need to be considered.

"There are also complex issues arising for businesses structured as partnerships (with joint and several liability), trusts and companies. It is conceivable, for example, that a successful criminal prosecution of a partner may lead to follow-up civil action against their partnership," they added.

"Similarly, criminal action against a specific director could lead to follow-up civil action against other directors for dereliction of duties. Those partners and directors who are the subject of civil action should not, in our view, have their superannuation balances at risk."

The associations said that the objective should be to avoid the old legal maxim that "hard cases make bad laws", highlighting the fact the government's discussion paper cites "a number of high-profile reports of convicted child sexual abuse offenders deliberately hiding millions of dollars' worth of assets in superannuation accounts to defeat compensation claims."

They said the reality is that only a small number of superannuation accounts have balances of this size, adding that contribution caps introduced in 2017 will likely see the number of multi-million-dollar accounts fall alongside attempts to deposit large amounts.

The associations also warned against making access to superannuation a first resort, saying existing legal frameworks and processes must be respected and such changes would otherwise disadvantage the victim and survivors of offenders with no superannuation interests.

They added that the policy should only apply to out of character contributions, including any made for a spouse, and only in instances where the time period to allow an appeal to a higher court has lapsed to avoid the risk of an appeal exonerating the accused after monies from super have been paid out.

The government commenced consultation on its proposals in January, with assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones saying at the time: "We want to ensure that convicted child sex offenders cannot use superannuation - which was set up for retirement income purposes; not to shield criminals' assets - so to ensure that we close the loopholes so any of these out of character contributions can be clawed back."

"The laws that we're proposing would enable a victim to make an application to the court in the process of seeking compensation to seek transparency on their offender's superannuation account to see if they have made any out of character contributions. If they have, the court would be able to claw them back if compensation has been awarded."