Vicinity Centres head announces retirement

Vicinity Centres head announces retirementBY CHLOE WALKER | MONDAY, 31 OCT 2022 12:05PM
Read more: Vicinity Centres, Grant Kelley, Trevor Gerber
Grant Kelley has announced his departure from Vicinity Centres after more than five years as its managing director and chief executive.
Kelley is set to retire from Vicinity by 30 June 2023, to facilitate a smooth and coordinated transition to his successor, who is yet to be announced.
On behalf of the board, Vicinity chair Trevor Gerber thanked Kelley for his multiple achievements and contributions to the company over the past five years.
"Over this period, Grant has drawn on his long history and experience in private equity and overseen change and overseen change and strategic progress at Vicinity. Of particular note, under Grant's leadership, Vicinity executed a major asset recycling program that transformed the quality of Vicinity's retail asset portfolio," Gerber said.
Kelley successfully led Vicinity through the significant and unprecedented challenges of the pandemic while at the same time, ensuring the company was well positioned to deliver on its long-term growth objectives, Gerber said.
"Testament to Vicinity's post-COVID operational and financial recovery, is the Company being the best performing stock in the A-REIT index over the past 12 months, with Vicinity outperforming the A-REIT index by 30%," Gerber said.
"Furthermore, the curation of a strong and flexible balance sheet, together with Vicinity's consistently prudent approach to financial stewardship and sustainable growth, are the hallmarks of Grant's leadership at Vicinity."
These hallmarks now underpin the company's ability to pursue its next phase of growth, notably its $2.9 billion retail and mixed-use development pipeline, Gerber concluded.
On his departure, Kelley said: "The past five years at Vicinity have been extremely rewarding and having made the difficult decision to leave the company, I am especially proud to be leaving Vicinity in a strong financial and operational position that will support continued growth and value creation in the future."
"I would like to thank the board, the executive team and everyone at Vicinity for their support, drive and commitment; working with you has been my great privilege."
Vicinity will commence a search for Kelley's replacement, which will comprise both internal and external candidates from Australia and overseas, it said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
2022 Power50 advisers revealed
Hostplus hands Bell Asset Management $500m mandate
Melissa Caddick's home sells
Ivanhoe Cambridge commits to Aussie student housing
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Tim Barber
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD