Vicinity Centres head announces retirement

Grant Kelley has announced his departure from Vicinity Centres after more than five years as its managing director and chief executive.

Kelley is set to retire from Vicinity by 30 June 2023, to facilitate a smooth and coordinated transition to his successor, who is yet to be announced.

On behalf of the board, Vicinity chair Trevor Gerber thanked Kelley for his multiple achievements and contributions to the company over the past five years.

"Over this period, Grant has drawn on his long history and experience in private equity and overseen change and overseen change and strategic progress at Vicinity. Of particular note, under Grant's leadership, Vicinity executed a major asset recycling program that transformed the quality of Vicinity's retail asset portfolio," Gerber said.

Kelley successfully led Vicinity through the significant and unprecedented challenges of the pandemic while at the same time, ensuring the company was well positioned to deliver on its long-term growth objectives, Gerber said.

"Testament to Vicinity's post-COVID operational and financial recovery, is the Company being the best performing stock in the A-REIT index over the past 12 months, with Vicinity outperforming the A-REIT index by 30%," Gerber said.

"Furthermore, the curation of a strong and flexible balance sheet, together with Vicinity's consistently prudent approach to financial stewardship and sustainable growth, are the hallmarks of Grant's leadership at Vicinity."

These hallmarks now underpin the company's ability to pursue its next phase of growth, notably its $2.9 billion retail and mixed-use development pipeline, Gerber concluded.

On his departure, Kelley said: "The past five years at Vicinity have been extremely rewarding and having made the difficult decision to leave the company, I am especially proud to be leaving Vicinity in a strong financial and operational position that will support continued growth and value creation in the future."

"I would like to thank the board, the executive team and everyone at Vicinity for their support, drive and commitment; working with you has been my great privilege."

Vicinity will commence a search for Kelley's replacement, which will comprise both internal and external candidates from Australia and overseas, it said.