Vatican shakes up financial management

By orders of the Pope, the Vatican has a new financial manager.

Pope Francis declared that the administrative management of the Vatican's funds should be transferred from the Secretariat of State to the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA).

Funds will be controlled and supervised by the Secretariat of the Economy, which the Pope established in 2014.

Cleaning up the Vatican's finances was one of Pope Francis' stated objectives when he was elected in 2013, and this appears to be the latest move towards creating more transparency and professionalising the holy city-state's financial management.

He instructed Vatican investigators to be on the look-out for financial mismanagement or suspicious activity and has removed several personnel from positions due to financial scandals.

Moving finances away from the Secretariat of State (a senior office which reports directly to the Pope) is a significant change, which may have been prompted by scandal.

In a letter on the matter, the Pope said particular attention must be paid to investment made in London and Centurion fund "from which we must exit as soon as possible, or at least dispose of them in such a way as to eliminate all reputational risks." (This quote has been translated.)

The BBC reported that the Vatican made an arrest in relation to the 2018 purchase of an apartment block on Sloane Avenue in London made with Catholic Church money.

Gianluigi Torzi is accused of extortion, embezzlement, aggravated fraud and money laundering in relation to the deal and is being held in the Vatican. Police raided the Secretariat of State's office as part of the investigation.

The Vatican suspended five officials, barring them from the holy city, in relation to the investment.

Centurion Global was an investment fund the Vatican Secretariat of State invested tens of millions of dollars into. It appeared to mostly back Hollywood film projects, energy company and tech startups.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Serra reported that all Centurion investment funds were held by Banca Zarattini, a small Swiss bank which has been implicated in an international money laundering investigation.

The Pope first wrote to the relevant parties advising of the change on 25 August 2020 and on November 4 he presided over a meeting attended by a number of notable cardinals and bishops.

In the letter, the Pope said the Secretariat of State: "Shall have no responsibility for the supervision and control of any entity of the holy see, nor of those things connected with it... the Secretariat of State will not have to administer or manage assets, it will be appropriate for it to redefine its administrative office, or assess the necessity of its existence." (This has been translated.)

Holy See Press Office spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Archbiship Edgar Pena Parra, Bishop Fernando Vergez, Bishop Nunzio Galantino and Father Juan Antonino Guerrero Alves attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the Pope established the commission for transfer and control to facilitate the changes. The commission will be made up of Parra, Galantino and Alves.