NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Vatican shakes up financial management
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 16 NOV 2020   12:31PM

By orders of the Pope, the Vatican has a new financial manager.

Pope Francis declared that the administrative management of the Vatican's funds should be transferred from the Secretariat of State to the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA).

Funds will be controlled and supervised by the Secretariat of the Economy, which the Pope established in 2014.

Cleaning up the Vatican's finances was one of Pope Francis' stated objectives when he was elected in 2013, and this appears to be the latest move towards creating more transparency and professionalising the holy city-state's financial management.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

He instructed Vatican investigators to be on the look-out for financial mismanagement or suspicious activity and has removed several personnel from positions due to financial scandals.

Moving finances away from the Secretariat of State (a senior office which reports directly to the Pope) is a significant change, which may have been prompted by scandal.

In a letter on the matter, the Pope said particular attention must be paid to investment made in London and Centurion fund "from which we must exit as soon as possible, or at least dispose of them in such a way as to eliminate all reputational risks." (This quote has been translated.)

The BBC reported that the Vatican made an arrest in relation to the 2018 purchase of an apartment block on Sloane Avenue in London made with Catholic Church money.

Gianluigi Torzi is accused of extortion, embezzlement, aggravated fraud and money laundering in relation to the deal and is being held in the Vatican. Police raided the Secretariat of State's office as part of the investigation.

The Vatican suspended five officials, barring them from the holy city, in relation to the investment.

Centurion Global was an investment fund the Vatican Secretariat of State invested tens of millions of dollars into. It appeared to mostly back Hollywood film projects, energy company and tech startups.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Serra reported that all Centurion investment funds were held by Banca Zarattini, a small Swiss bank which has been implicated in an international money laundering investigation.

The Pope first wrote to the relevant parties advising of the change on 25 August 2020 and on November 4 he presided over a meeting attended by a number of notable cardinals and bishops.

In the letter, the Pope said the Secretariat of State: "Shall have no responsibility for the supervision and control of any entity of the holy see, nor of those things connected with it... the Secretariat of State will not have to administer or manage assets, it will be appropriate for it to redefine its administrative office, or assess the necessity of its existence." (This has been translated.)

Holy See Press Office spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Archbiship Edgar Pena Parra, Bishop Fernando Vergez, Bishop Nunzio Galantino and Father Juan Antonino Guerrero Alves attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the Pope established the commission for transfer and control to facilitate the changes. The commission will be made up of Parra, Galantino and Alves.

Read more: Pope FrancisVatican Secretariat of StateCenturion GlobalArchbiship Edgar Pena ParraBishop Nunzio GalantinoFather Juan Antonino Guerrero AlvesApostolic SeeBanca ZarattiniBishop Fernando VergezCardinal Secretary of State Pietro ParolinCorriere della SerraGianluigi TorziHoly See Press OfficeMatteo Bruni
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
ASIC sounds the alarm on buy-now-pay-later
KANIKA SOOD
One in five users of buy-now-pay-later services are missing payments, as the industry almost doubles its lending, according to ASIC's latest review of the sector.
Industry fund slashes admin fees
KARREN VERGARA
A $13 billion superannuation fund has slashed its administration fees by a third.
Hume scrutinises super fund spend
KARREN VERGARA
Senator Jane Hume is cracking down on how superannuation funds spend members' money and subjecting them to the same stringent reporting and disclosure requirements as publicly-listed companies.
CountPlus to continue acquisition spree
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The ASX-listed advice and accounting group has confirmed it will continue to carry out its extensive growth strategy with further "tuck-in" acquisitions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EUCjyVod