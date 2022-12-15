Newspaper icon
Vanguard veteran announces retirement

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 15 DEC 2022   12:05PM

Vanguard Australia's executive team member and head of corporate affairs Robin Bowerman will retire at the end of the week after almost 20 years with the firm.

Bowerman led the retail, strategy, advocacy and corporate affairs functions during his tenure.

He played a "central role" in bringing Vanguard's ETFs to Australian investors in 2009 and significantly contributed to the launch of Vanguard Personal Investor in 2020 and Vanguard Super last month.

Before starting at the investment giant, Bowerman was a personal finance journalist and editor for over 15 years.

Hired by Vanguard Australia founder Jeremy Duffield, Bowerman joined in 2003 as head of retail.

The investment giant said he was instrumental in building its retail business, including its financial adviser services unit that today services some 12,000 Australian advisers.

Outside of his Vanguard tenure, Bowerman served on the board of the SMSF Association, founded the FSC ETF working group and co-authored Wealth of Experience with Duffield.

Vanguard Australia managing director Daniel Shrimski said: "On behalf of the Australian executive team, and the broader business, I'd like to thank Robin for his significant contributions to the growth and development of not only our own business but of the broader financial services industry."

"Robin's passion and dedication to Australian investors' financial wellbeing has been exemplary and provided many who worked with him the tools to carry that forward. All of us at Vanguard wish Robin every success with the next phase of his life," he concluded.

