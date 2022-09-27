Vanguard to liquidate factor ETF

Vanguard is liquidating one of its US active ETFs, in what is reported to be a first for the company.

Vanguard announced the US$44.2 million US Liquidity Factor ETF will be wound up in late November.

Since its inception in 2018, the product has not gained scale, Vanguard conceded. While the manager has terminated products elsewhere, this is reportedly the first time one of its US ETFs has been liquidated.

It said the decision was part of an ongoing review of its global product lineup to ensure each of its offerings is meeting the needs of clients.

It added that it continues to believe in the long-term investment case for factor investing.

However, in May, Vanguard also terminated the ASX-listed Vanguard Global Multi-Factor Active ETF, also citing lack of scale. It was listed in 2019 and amassed only $47 million in funds under management. It also closed all four of the factor ETFs listed on the London Stock Exchange last year due to insufficient demand.

"Under the right circumstances, factor products may help investors achieve their financial goals," Vanguard said.

"The firm's remaining US factor products have a combined US$3.4 billion in assets and continue to deliver value to a wide range of advisor and retail clients by employing a low-cost, rules-based, all-capitalisation approach that provides investors with targeted factor exposure."

"We continue to add new products that have investment merit and meet investors' preferences, change advisors and mandates to improve investor outcomes, and eliminate funds that lack a distinct role in investors' portfolios," Vanguard head of portfolio review Dan Reyes added.

Interestingly, a new global study from Invesco found factor investing to be gaining popularity amid rising inflation and that there is increased demand for fixed income factors.

The study found respondents - institutions and retail factor practitioners with a combined US$25.4 trillion in assets - expect factor-based strategies to outperform in an inflationary environment with slow economic growth. According to the report, 41% of respondents increased their factor allocations over the past year, while 39% intend on increasing them next year.

Only 3% plan to decrease their allocations in the next 12 months. Last year, this number was 8%.

Of those using factor-based strategies, about 50% are using ETFs.