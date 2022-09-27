Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Vanguard to liquidate factor ETF

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 27 SEP 2022   12:51PM

Vanguard is liquidating one of its US active ETFs, in what is reported to be a first for the company.

Vanguard announced the US$44.2 million US Liquidity Factor ETF will be wound up in late November.

Since its inception in 2018, the product has not gained scale, Vanguard conceded. While the manager has terminated products elsewhere, this is reportedly the first time one of its US ETFs has been liquidated.

It said the decision was part of an ongoing review of its global product lineup to ensure each of its offerings is meeting the needs of clients.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

It added that it continues to believe in the long-term investment case for factor investing.

However, in May, Vanguard also terminated the ASX-listed Vanguard Global Multi-Factor Active ETF, also citing lack of scale. It was listed in 2019 and amassed only $47 million in funds under management. It also closed all four of the factor ETFs listed on the London Stock Exchange last year due to insufficient demand.

"Under the right circumstances, factor products may help investors achieve their financial goals," Vanguard said.

"The firm's remaining US factor products have a combined US$3.4 billion in assets and continue to deliver value to a wide range of advisor and retail clients by employing a low-cost, rules-based, all-capitalisation approach that provides investors with targeted factor exposure."

"We continue to add new products that have investment merit and meet investors' preferences, change advisors and mandates to improve investor outcomes, and eliminate funds that lack a distinct role in investors' portfolios," Vanguard head of portfolio review Dan Reyes added.

Interestingly, a new global study from Invesco found factor investing to be gaining popularity amid rising inflation and that there is increased demand for fixed income factors.

The study found respondents - institutions and retail factor practitioners with a combined US$25.4 trillion in assets - expect factor-based strategies to outperform in an inflationary environment with slow economic growth. According to the report, 41% of respondents increased their factor allocations over the past year, while 39% intend on increasing them next year.

Only 3% plan to decrease their allocations in the next 12 months. Last year, this number was 8%.

Of those using factor-based strategies, about 50% are using ETFs.

Read more: Vanguard GlobalDan ReyesInvescoLondon Stock Exchange
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Stock exchanges, industry pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Future Super strengthens investments team
New APAC institutional lead at abrdn
Challenger taps Hamilton for top job
Douugh rolls out robo-advice
IOOF awards $23bn passive mandate
Standard Life Aberdeen rebrands to Abrdn
Cboe Chi-X takeover progresses
QMV partnerships lead resigns
Centrepoint to roll out advice tech

Editor's Choice

KPMG proposes tax offset, reform to boost gender equality

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:15PM
KPMG has proposed a Carers' Income Tax Offset (CARITO) as part of a wider effort to properly value time dedicated to unpaid work.

CALI progressing well: Mu

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has said a full board will be announced soon, with appointments already made.

BlackRock strengthens APAC team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:53PM
The global investment giant is welcoming a head of corporate strategy and development and a head of product to the regional leadership team.

ASIC updates remediation rules

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
The corporate regular has refreshed guidance on remediation activities, as it reveals close to $2 billion in redress remains unpaid.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.