Financial Planning
Vanguard to close UK financial advice arm

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 3 MAR 2023   12:10PM

Vanguard's UK financial advice offering will close at the end of May, just two years since its launch.

Vanguard Personal Financial Planning was established in 2021 as a low-cost, retirement saving advice solution.

The service was bolted on to Vanguard's Personal Investor Platform but failed to gain significant interest from UK clients.

"In the UK, we launched Vanguard Personal Financial Planning for clients of our existing UK Personal Investor platform with specialised retirement needs," a Vanguard spokesperson explained.

"However, after careful consideration, we have concluded that our UK clients are looking for other, more adaptable, forms of financial planning from Vanguard. We have therefore taken the difficult decision to close the retirement planning service.

"We are committed to the development of further financial guidance and advice services, to give investors the best chance of investment success."

Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The investment giant confirmed it will refund all financial planning fees to clients from the time they joined.

The service was a mix of digital and in-person advice, depending on a client's balance. At launch, it promised to charge a flat rate of 0.79%, all inclusive. This equated to three times less than the UK industry average.

