Vanguard Super institutes advice fee function, tweaks options

Vanguard Super has rolled out a new function that allows members to pay for advice fees via their SaveSmart account - the super fund's lifecycle MySuper investment option.

As of next month, Vanguard Super members can opt to have advice fees deducted directly from their SaveSmart account when personal advice is provided by a licenced financial adviser registered with the super fund.

There are some caveats regarding the payment of advice fees from Vanguard Super's lifecycle investment option, including the requirement that the account balance must be over $25,000. Additionally, an advice fee can't exceed 2% of the account balance or exceed $6000 in any given financial year.

Vanguard has also introduced a new asset class - Australian government bonds - to its ethically conscious growth investment option. This addition has led to an adjustment in the strategic asset allocation (SAA) range of global fixed interest (hedged), reducing it to accommodate the new asset class, which has a SAA range of six-12%

Notably, the adjustment to the SAA isn't anticipated to lead to any increase in investment fees, costs, transaction expenses, or buy-sell spreads associated with the ethically conscious growth option.

Meanwhile, Vanguard's Super's diversified investment options' have been updated, with an across-the-board increase in their investment return objectives.

Separately, the super fund has disclosed its financial position in a statement, revealing total assets to be approximately $624 million as of June 30.

Vanguard Super was launched in November of last year, and a key distinguishing feature of its products is their low costs.