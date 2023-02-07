Newspaper icon
Vanguard Super head resigns

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 7 FEB 2023   12:21PM

Just three months on from the launch of its product, the head of Vanguard's superannuation business is set to leave.

Michael Lovett will depart Vanguard at the end of the month.

Commenting on Lovett's departure, Vanguard Australia managing director Daniel Shrimski said: "Michael's expertise, motivation and vision was instrumental in developing a superannuation fund which encapsulates Vanguard's decades of expertise and experience in managing retirement savings to deliver on our mission to reshape super for the benefit of Australians and provide financial peace of mind."

He added that with the fund now up and running, Lovett plans to take some time out before moving on to the next chapter in his career.

"He leaves Vanguard with our thanks and best wishes for the future," Shrimski said.

Vanguard's current head of proposition and experience Shannon Nutter will act as head of super while plans for the succession of Lovett's role are finalised.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Lovett took on the head of super role in January 2020, returning from Vanguard's head office in the US to lead Vanguard's planned superannuation offer.

At the time of the product's launch in November last year, Lovett told Financial Standard that approximately 18,000 potential members had expressed interest in taking up the product, in addition to several financial advice firms that would be to access it through the Vanguard Adviser Portal.

"Not all of those will follow through, we know that. But we think a good number will, so we're really excited by the early opportunities for business. We've got both channels that are reasonably ready to move, so we think out of the gates we'll have some strong flows," Lovett said.

Today, in response to Financial Standard, a Vanguard spokesperson for the fund said: "It's been very successful with early interest in the fund exceeding our expectations. That said, it is too early to talk numbers at this stage."

As Vanguard moves from establishment to growth phase of Vanguard Super's journey, it will continue to evolve, responding to the changing needs of our members, embracing innovation and personalisation, and driving cost efficiencies that deliver better member outcomes, Shrimski said.

