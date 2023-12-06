Newspaper icon
Vanguard sells outsourced CIO arm to Mercer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 DEC 2023   12:40PM

Mercer has acquired Vanguard's outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) function, taking on board its 120-strong team.

The business, which provides investment management services to not-for-profits and other institutional investors in the US, grows Mercer's existing OCIO division which dominates the sector.

As at December 2022, Mercer's OCIO business had $526 billion in assets. Meanwhile, Vanguard's had roughly $90 billion.

"Vanguard's differentiated investment philosophy, strength in the not-for-profit sector, and client-centric approach complements our global capabilities across OCIO and managing alternative asset classes," Mercer US investments and retirement leader Marc Cordover said.

"We know institutional investors, and not-for-profit organisations specifically, continue to face a range of challenges. They require robust solutions and global expertise to stay ahead of the curve.

"We are excited to welcome to Mercer the talented investment professionals already supporting this business. Together, we will help clients unlock new and emerging investment opportunities, navigate risk, and pursue compelling returns."

Meantime, Vanguard Institutional Investor Group managing director John James said: "We are confident our OCIO clients will continue to enjoy high-quality investment solutions, ably stewarded by the mission-driven professionals who will continue to serve them."

"With Mercer's expertise, capabilities, and commitment to driving optimal client outcomes, we believe it is well positioned to help our OCIO clients navigate the evolving OCIO landscape."

The deal, which is expected to finalise early next year, will see Mercer add about 120 full-time employees.

Read more: MercerOCIOVanguardJohn JamesMarc Cordover
VIEW COMMENTS

