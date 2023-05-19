Vanguard restructures retail unit, creates executive roles

Vanguard restructures retail unit, creates executive rolesBY KARREN VERGARA | FRIDAY, 19 MAY 2023 12:46PM
Vanguard Australia has overhauled its superannuation and Personal Investor businesses, appointing two executives to newly created roles to help lead the merged retail units.
The fund manager will merge the two retail divisions comprising superannuation and non-superannuation offerings.
Renae Smith will become the chief of Personal Investor from July, hailing from AIA Australia where she was chief customer experience and operations officer.
She will lead a new division responsible for the direct-to-consumer market, client growth, member and investor experience, and operations.
Balaji Gopal, who has been the head of Personal Investor platform since July 2020, will move on as acting head of financial adviser services (FAS), leading distribution, adviser proposition and the development of the adviser direct platform.
Curt Jacques will lead a new division as head of product offer. He is currently the head of risk for Australia. The new unit oversees the local product suite, including the Personal Investor platform and super, as well as product pricing, governance, disclosure and business enablement.
Lakshi Prabhakaran takes on the role of head of enterprise risk for Australia, replacing Jacques. She joined Vanguard in 2020 as head of enterprise risk management.
The fund manager announced the changes amid the super offering having recently hit $500 million in assets under management.
Shannon Nutter became the head of the super business in an acting capacity when the inaugural superannuation lead Michael Lovett announced his departure in February to take a career break.
Nutter will continue to lead the superannuation team to implement the changes and consult for to the Australian business. She will return to the US later this year.
"We've spent the past few years building out a high quality, low cost, whole-of-wealth solution for all Australians, while continuing to enhance our offer to financial advisers," Vanguard Investments Australia managing director Daniel Shrimski said.
"It's just the beginning for Vanguard Super, with a strong start seeing over $500 million in assets under management to date, while our investor platform service has gone from strength to strength through the ongoing enhancement of our product and service offering."
In other departments, head of human resources Maxim Tambling has taken up a role at the Pennsylvania headquarters leading the talent strategy and Development function for the group.
Rebecca Supierz replaces Tambling from June, joining from Latitude Financial Services where she was general manager of people and communications.
"The financial needs of Australians continue to evolve, and we're working to evolve our business capability and service offering to meet these needs," Shrimski said.
