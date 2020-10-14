NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Vanguard launches new ESG offerings
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 OCT 2020   12:09PM

Vanguard Australia has launched a new Australian shares ETF with an ESG focus, adding to its range of ethical investment options.

The Vanguard Ethically Conscious Australian Shares Fund and ETF will invest in approximately 240 ASX listed shares with a series of ethical screens.

The product will remove companies with significant business activities involving fossil fuels, alcohol, tobacco, gambling, military weapons and civilian firearms, nuclear power and adult entertainment.

The fund and ETF will also exclude shares in companies with conduct that contravenes the principles of the UN Global Compact pertaining to labour rights, human rights, environment and anti-corruption.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

"In this range, we are focused on delivering funds that screen for the evolving needs and preferences of ESG investors while staying true to the core principles that underpin all of our products: clear goals, broad diversification, low costs and a long-term view," Vanguard Australia head of product Evan Reedman said.

"We've seen a growing demand from both our financial advisor and retail clients for responsible and ethical products, demonstrated by consistent growth in our existing Ethically Conscious funds, which were launched in September 2018."

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

The fund is benchmarked to the custom-built FTSE Australia 300 Choice Index and seeks to track the return of this index before taking into account management fees, expenses and tax.

The new products bring the total number of fund offerings for Vanguard Australia to 83, including 30 ETFs.

"Investors want funds that are consistent with their values without having to make the trade off with performance or their financial goals, and we continue to seek ways to deliver on that need," Reedman said.

"These products, when used in combination with our existing ethically conscious funds, enable investors to build a well-diversified global ESG portfolio that benefits from consistent, transparent methodology and values."

Read more: ESGETFVanguard AustraliaEvan ReedmanASXChoice IndexFTSE AustraliaUN Global CompactVanguard Ethically Conscious Australian Shares Fund
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASX revises capital raising measures
ESG ETF demand rises: Research
Less might be more in ESG
ASX director retires
Female ASX 200 chiefs fall
New ETF set to debut on ASX
Moody's adds to CreditView platform
RBA, ASIC provide CHESS guidance
Corporates have a critical role in social, environmental outcomes
Leadership spills spell new era: RIAA
Editor's Choice
Industry fund launches new passive options
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:33PM
A $6 billion industry superannuation fund has introduced a range of low-cost, indexed investment options for members as it closes two other options.
AMP names incidents, issues lead
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:06PM
AMP has hired a former CommInsure risk expert to oversee the issues and breaches facing the firm.
Westpac puts Australia on bad banking leaderboard
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:07PM
Global banks have paid out around US$10.5 billion in fines so far this year, with Westpac taking out third place thanks to the AUSTRAC scandal.
ASIC reviewing risk advice, pushes for scaled advice
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:36AM
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is conducting a review of life insurance advice and plans to consult with the industry on scaled advice this year.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something OCEMj5uz