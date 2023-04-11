Vanguard cuts fee on bond ETF

A Vanguard fixed interest exchange-traded fund has reduced its management fees following a pricing review.

The Vanguard Australian Fixed Interest Index ETF (VAF) reduced management costs from 0.15% per annum to 0.10% p.a. from April 6.

Commenting on the pricing review, Vanguard said factors such as the current size and scale of the fund, operational efficiencies, potential for growth, the trends and characteristics of the category the funds operate within, and client outcomes are all considered.

"After reviewing the range of criteria used to evaluate opportunities for cost reduction, we found that this ETF qualified for a price reduction," Vanguard said.

VAF invests in a range of fixed interest products. This includes bonds issued by the Australian Commonwealth and state governments, as well as investment-grade bonds rated as BBB- or higher.

At the end of February, VAF returned 2.47% p.a. on a 10-year period.

"At Vanguard our products undergo periodic reviews as part of our ongoing commitment to deliver low-cost, high-quality products that are best in class, and we continue to refine our product offers in line with this goal," Vanguard said.

Rainmaker Information shows that fixed interest ETPs were the fastest growing asset class in Australia last year.

In the 12 months to December 2022, the fixed interest sector grew by 16% to $16 billion on net flows of $3.4 billion.

Their share of the total market increased from 10% to 12%, in comparison with the overall market which lost 3% of funds under management (FUM) over the same period.

Within fixed interest ETPs, the highest FUM increase occurred in the investment-grade sector, with $1.3 billion on net flows of $2.4 billion.