Superannuation
Vanguard appoints super administrator
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 12 APR 2021   12:42PM

Vanguard has appointed an administrator for its soon-to-be-launched superannuation business in Australia.

GROW Inc (formerly Grow Super) was appointed Vanguard's administrator for its superannuation offering last month, taking the contract from the likes of Link and Mercer that service existing super funds.

"Vanguard is pleased to confirm the appointment of GROW Inc. to provide fund administration services to Vanguard Super, due to launch later this year. GROW's flexible technology solutions and member focus will assist Vanguard in its plans to deliver a high-value, low-cost fund, and continue to evolve our member offer over time," a spokesperson for Vanguard in Australia said.

Vanguard has not announced a launch date for the superannuation products but expects it to be this year. In the lead up to it, Vanguard wound back its institutional client book in Australia.

Grow Super began as a startup superannuation fund in 2016 and developing an administration platform for other superannuation funds.

At end of 2019, its then chief executive Josh Wilson said the company was looking to divest its superannuation fund business to focus on the admin platform.

In February 2020, Grow signed Gig Super as the first client for its admin platform. A few months later, in May 2020, Wilson resigned over his alleged involvement in an NRL betting scandal. He eventually pled guilty and was sentenced to an 18-month good behaviour bond.

Last month, GROW Super rebranded to GROW Inc, offering business and data intelligence software to growing companies, underpinned by distributed ledger technology.

