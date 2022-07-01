Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Vanguard appoints head of ESG product

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 1 JUL 2022   12:02PM

UniSuper governance and sustainability manager Sybil Dixon is departing the fund after 14 years to join Vanguard.

Dixon will join Vanguard in August as head of ESG product, a Vanguard spokesperson confirmed to sister publication FS Sustainability.

UniSuper said Dixon's contribution to driving UniSuper's ESG framework "leaves a lasting legacy for our more than 500,000 members, helping to deliver futures worth retiring for that don't cost the Earth."

The $105 billion industry super fund called Dixon's contribution to its annual Climate risk and our investments report "outstanding, shining a light on long term risks and opportunities of our investments to members in a decarbonising economy."

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

UniSuper set a net zero target in 2020 and, at the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) annual conference earlier this year, Dixon explained why the fund set that target.

"From UniSuper's perspective, one of the reasons why we put in place a net zero target was to support and enable our investments team to speak more proactively to some of the engagement and the impacts we've been having in engagements across our portfolios," Dixon said.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"We've been targeted by activist groups for divestment, and I think one of the key nexuses we saw was that while we didn't think divestment was the best lens to talk about the work we're doing around decarbonisation, we did need a more positive story on the work we were doing and also to hold ourselves accountable."

UniSuper's actions on climate have included divesting from companies generate over 10% of their revenue from the extraction of thermal coal, setting the goal that their 50 largest Australian investments set Paris-aligned operational targets by the end of 2021, with 41 companies achieving that as at 31 December 2021, up from 34 reported in 2020, achieving net zero emissions in its direct unlisted property portfolio from 2022, and achieving carbon neutral status for operations.

"UniSuper wishes Sybil all the very best for the future, and thanks her for her years of dedication and hard work to benefit members," UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun said.

"We look forward to inviting fresh talent to build upon this considerable legacy and continue UniSuper's drive for excellence in ESG."

This story first appeared in FS Sustainability.

Read more: UniSuperVanguardESGSybil DixonPeter ChunRIAA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Leading wealth management marketers recognised
Queen's honours highlight industry veterans, ESG experts
UniSuper revamps investment team
Top super funds for ESG revealed
CareSuper grows leadership team
Younger generations lead the SMSF surge: Vanguard
ASIC helps issuers avoid greenwashing
Insignia welcomes head of responsible investing
AXA IM revamps senior leadership team
Don't forget the 'S' in ESG

Editor's Choice

Melissa Caddick's multimillion dollar mansion to hit the market

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:40PM
The liquidators in charge of recovering money on behalf of Melissa Caddick's victims are hoping to sell the house in the coming weeks.

Australian Retirement Trust, Morrison & Co acquire FiberLight

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Australian Retirement Trust and H.R.L. Morrison & Co are key members of a consortium that will acquire the US fiber infrastructure provider.

UniSuper revamps investment team

ELIZABETH FRY  |   11:56AM
UniSuper investment chief John Pearce has revamped his investment team following the departure of its longtime head of Australian equities, Simon Hudson.

Vanguard appoints head of ESG product

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:02PM
UniSuper governance and sustainability manager Sybil Dixon is departing the fund after 14 years to join Vanguard.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.