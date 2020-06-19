NEWS
Executive Appointments
Vanguard adds to Aussie executive lineup
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 19 JUN 2020   12:28PM

Vanguard has appointed a new lead for its Personal Investor business, as the incumbent steps down for opportunities abroad.

Balaji Gopal has been appointed as Vanguard Australia's new head of Personal Investor, and will also join the investment manager's Australian executive team.

The new role comes after three years spent as Vanguard Australia's head of product strategy; with the firm's managing director Frank Kolimago arguing this experience made him the perfect candidate for the job.

"Balaji is well known to many through his work leading Vanguard Australia's product strategy team in long-term product planning, research, development and implementation," he said.

"His deep experience in product implementation and execution strategy is the perfect mix of skills for our next head of Personal Investor as we continue to challenge the status quo and provide Australian investors with more high value products and experiences."

Prior to his role with Vanguard, Gopal spent eight years with ANZ, where he held senior roles across its wealth and private banking functions.

Previously, he has worked with SMS Management and Technology, NAB, Victoria's emergency services department, and manufacturing company Honeywell.

Gopal takes over from Lori Mighton, who has returned to Pennsylvania after successfully launching the asset manager's Personal Investor business in Australia.

Mighton served in the role for over three years, and will now step into a newly created role within Vanguard Group's enterprise advice business. Mighton has worked with Vanguard for over 16 years, across the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

Kolimago recognised Mighton for her work launching the firm's retail investor offering, which launched April 1 this year, and wished her all the best for future challenges at the investment firm.

"We would like to recognise the pivotal role Lori played in the building of Vanguard Personal Investor," he said.

"Under her leadership, the team developed and launched an ambitious and future focussed digital offer for Australian investors.

"Lori has been a valued member of Vanguard Australia's executive team during her three years in Australia and we wish her the very best as she returns to the United States and embarks on her new challenge in the group responsible for Vanguard's cloud-based advice product platform."

