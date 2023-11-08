VanEck launches AUD-hedged equity ETFs

VanEck is launching three new AUD-hedged international equity ETFs, prompted by increasing demand from financial advisers and investors.

The investment manager's new ETFs, scheduled for a November 9 debut on the ASX, will leverage VanEck's existing international equity strategies, enabling investors to manage their currency exposure.

The funds set to be unveiled tomorrow are the VanEck MSCI International Small Companies Quality (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX: QHSM), the VanEck MSCI International Value (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX: HVLU), and the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX: MHOT).

VanEck chief executive Arian Neiron highlighted that a growing number of investors are broadening their international exposures and growing its allocation within their portfolios.

He noted that with an increasing capital migration to international markets, currency hedging is becoming increasingly important, particularly as changes in the value of the Australian dollar can materially impact investment returns.

"These new funds will provide investors with the opportunity to target return outcomes by managing their Australian dollar exposure with proven smart beta international equity strategies," Neiron said.

Further, he emphasised that the past two years have underscored the advantages of a systematic investment approach, offering benefits such as targeting return outcomes, excluding 'junk' investments, and enhanced transparency and cost-efficiency.

"In light of US equity valuations, particularly the S&P 500, investors are looking for hyper-selective strategies that consider fundamentals and improved risk-adjusted returns over the long term," he said.

Interestingly, over the 12 months to October 31, VanEck's QSML and MOAT ETFs have both exceeded their benchmarks, with QSML outpacing the MSCI World ex Australia Small Cap Index by 8.92% and MOAT besting the S&P by 4.45%.