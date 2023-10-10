Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Vale Tony Bongiorno

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 10 OCT 2023   12:40PM

Tony Bongiorno, a veteran of the financial advice industry and founding partner of the Bongiorno Group, passed away on October 6.

Bongiorno helped establish the Melbourne-based group, which specialises in providing financial advice to medical professionals and dentists, in 1964.

Margaret Mote, chief executive of the Bongiorno Group, said in a tribute: "We have been overwhelmed by the messages from all of you and are heartened by the impact that Tony has had on so many lives. He was a mentor, leader, and father figure to so many people."

"Tony was the most caring, giving, kind person. He had a unique way of making people feel important and special, always taking the time to listen and to care.

"Tony adored his clients. He celebrated their achievements as if they were his own and stood alongside them through their challenges."

Bongiorno specialised in refinancing strategies, tax structures, and self-managed super funds.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

He was a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), a member of the Institute of Public Accountants, and Certified Practising Accountants (CPA), as well as a Chartered Tax Advisor (CTA).

According to Mote, Bongiorno passed away after taking part in a cycling event for charity.

"His motivation for the ride, his passion for fitness, his competitive spirit and of course, his eternally generous soul are quintessentially Tony," she said.

"We will forever be inspired by Tony and will ensure his legacy lives on forever. We commit to remembering him by sharing his love and dedication to everyone in his life; clients and colleagues, family, and friends."

The Bongiorno Group also has offices in Western Australia, Queensland, South Australia, and New South Wales. It has about 30 authorised representatives.

Read more: Bongiorno GroupTony BongiornoMargaret Mote
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

APRA moves to unmask super funds' spending secrets

ANDREW MCKEAN
APRA is advancing proposals to enhance transparency in how superannuation funds spend and invest members' money.

TAL makes leadership changes

KARREN VERGARA
Life insurer TAL has rejigged its executive lineup, seeing new leaders for the group life and retirement, individual life, and technology units.

Multi-asset funds see $1bn exodus

KARREN VERGARA
Multi-asset funds recorded their fourth consecutive quarter of outflows, losing nearly $1 billion in the last 12 months, new data from Calastone finds.

Ireland to create new sovereign wealth fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Irish government will establish the Future Ireland Fund to help meet costs of the future, including those posed by its ageing population, and is targeting €100 billion by the mid-2030s.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.