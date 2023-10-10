Vale Tony Bongiorno

Tony Bongiorno, a veteran of the financial advice industry and founding partner of the Bongiorno Group, passed away on October 6.

Bongiorno helped establish the Melbourne-based group, which specialises in providing financial advice to medical professionals and dentists, in 1964.

Margaret Mote, chief executive of the Bongiorno Group, said in a tribute: "We have been overwhelmed by the messages from all of you and are heartened by the impact that Tony has had on so many lives. He was a mentor, leader, and father figure to so many people."

"Tony was the most caring, giving, kind person. He had a unique way of making people feel important and special, always taking the time to listen and to care.

"Tony adored his clients. He celebrated their achievements as if they were his own and stood alongside them through their challenges."

Bongiorno specialised in refinancing strategies, tax structures, and self-managed super funds.

He was a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), a member of the Institute of Public Accountants, and Certified Practising Accountants (CPA), as well as a Chartered Tax Advisor (CTA).

According to Mote, Bongiorno passed away after taking part in a cycling event for charity.

"His motivation for the ride, his passion for fitness, his competitive spirit and of course, his eternally generous soul are quintessentially Tony," she said.

"We will forever be inspired by Tony and will ensure his legacy lives on forever. We commit to remembering him by sharing his love and dedication to everyone in his life; clients and colleagues, family, and friends."

The Bongiorno Group also has offices in Western Australia, Queensland, South Australia, and New South Wales. It has about 30 authorised representatives.