V-Square launches Australian ESG index strategy

The Chicago based asset manager has extended its offering to Australian asset owners with the launch of the V-Square MSCI Global Equity ESG Materiality and Carbon Transition Indexed Strategy.

The strategy tracks the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) ex-Australia ESG Materiality and Carbon Transition Select Special Tax Index.

An issued statement said it's designed to consider financially material ESG issues and promote companies participating in opportunities associated with the low carbon transition while using the withholding tax rates applicable to Australian superannuation funds.

"V-Square's indexed strategy seeks to align with the current Your Future, Your Super International Equity indexes," it said.

The MSCI ACWI ex-Australia ESG Materiality and Carbon Transition Select Special Tax Index reflects a universe consisting of large and mid-capitalisation companies across 23 developed countries excluding Australia and 24 emerging countries.

The daily net return of the index is calculated using the withholding tax rates applicable to Australian superannuation funds.

The statement added the underlying MSCI custom index represents the performance of companies that are assessed to be sector leaders based on a set of relevant key issues scores that are aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Materiality Framework.

Additionally, the index seeks to minimise exposure to companies with carbon transition risk and increase exposure to companies participating in opportunities related to the carbon transition.

V-Square co-founder and president Mamadou-Abou Sarr said: "We are thrilled to expand our investment solutions to the Australian market with an innovative strategy, focusing on the financial impacts of sustainability and accounting for current and potential exposure to climate change transition risks and opportunities."

V-Square's indexed strategy is currently offered with an unconstrained tracking error, and it plans to develop a second version to target a lower tracking error.

ANZ head of asset owner client coverage MSCI Glen Glee said: "We are pleased to license this custom index to V-Square, which is designed to track the performance of sector leaders based on relevant key ESG issues that are aligned with SASB's Materiality Map."

"MSCI ESG and Climate Indexes are designed to provide institutional investors with effective and transparent tools to facilitate integrating ESG and Climate considerations in their investment portfolios and align their benchmarks with their objectives."

The statement concluded the investment framework is reinforced by V-Square's custom proxy voting policy guided by the core tenets of accountability, stewardship, transparency, and sustainability.

"By focusing on these areas of responsible governance, V-Square seeks to promote long-term shareholder value creation and risk mitigation at portfolio companies," it said.