US regulators launch investigation into OpenAI

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research firm that owns ChatGBT, to evaluate possible negligence and consumer harm.

In a 20-page document sent to the Microsoft-backed AI firm, regulators demanded detailed records of OpenAI's policies and procedures and said the subject of the investigation was reviewing deceptive practices.

"Whether the company, as defined herein, in connection with offering or making available products and services incorporating, using, or relying on large language models has engaged in unfair or deceptive privacy or data security practices," it said

"... or engaged in unfair or deceptive practices relating to risks of harm to consumers, including reputational harm, in violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act and whether the Commission action to obtain monetary relief would be in the public interest."

In response to the investigation, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said he is disappointed.

"It is very disappointing to see the FTC's request start with a leak and does not help build trust," he tweeted.

"That said, it's super important to us that our technology is safe and pro-consumer, and we are confident we follow the law. Of course, we will work with the FTC."

The technology has come under global scrutiny as it continues to emerge ahead of its regulation.

Last month, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced further steps would be taken to ensure the growth of artificial intelligence technologies in Australia were safe and responsible.

Two discussion papers were released by the government titled, Safe and Responsible AI in Australia and Rapid Response Report: Generative, to review existing regulations, assess potential gaps and outline a way forward.

At the time, Minister for Industry Science Ed Husic said it was appropriate to consider whether regulatory and governance mechanisms in place were fit for purpose when it came to artificial intelligence.

"Using artificial intelligence safely and responsibly is a balancing act the whole world is grappling with at the moment," he said.

"The upside is massive, whether it's fighting superbugs with new artificial intelligence -developed antibiotics or preventing online fraud. As I have been saying for many years, there needs to be appropriate safeguards to ensure the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence."

In the May federal budget, Labor backed the integration of quantum and artificial intelligence technologies into business operations and committed $41 million to the cause.

Husic called the investment a good place to start, however reinforced the need to build trust and public confidence in these technologies.