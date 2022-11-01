US recession probability reaches 75% - is Australia at risk?

According to UNSW Business School associate professor Konark Saxena, the probability of a US recession is about 75%, possibly impacting several macroeconomic indicators.

To bring down inflation, the US Federal Reserve must increase interest rates until inflation subsides, or economic growth flattens, Saxena estimated.

"Given the Federal Reserve's mandate and the current momentum of inflation, I feel that economic activity will slow down before the Fed stops increasing interest rates. Technically, that means a recession is highly likely," Saxena said.

Assuming the US recession does materialise, Saxena claimed lower growth would plague the rest of the world, especially countries that export to the US. Also, the outflow of capital from lower interest rate countries could push some highly leveraged economies into financial distress, particularly those with USD denominated debt.

Albeit some pessimism, Saxena affirmed that Australia's economy will remain resilient, even if the US recession leads the country back towards a globally low interest rate environment.

"While the current low level of wage inflation in a high consumption inflation environment is a significant issue, in the short-run, it is also a strength that will protect the Australian economy and helps keep inflation under control," Saxena said.

"This low level of wage inflation means that there is more room for fiscal policy to help wages grow to match rising interest rates. Increasing wages can help offset any required increases in interest rates, so that households with higher nominal wages will find it easier to pay off higher nominal interest rates."

Equally, another advantage of the current low wage inflation, and a sound level of fiscal policy flexibility compared to most other advanced economies, is that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has a greater capacity to keep rates lower for longer.

"This buys us time to fix some of the issues that risk household financial distress," Saxena said.

"In my view, the main risk to the Australian economy is financial distress. I expect the real economy to be resilient if we can avoid financial distress."

There are two financial distress risks that worry him - household financial distress and currency risk.

"Household financial distress increases if households can't pay their mortgages when the RBA increases interest rates too much. Currency crisis risk increases if capital leaves Australia for higher interest rate currencies when the RBA does not increase interest rates enough," Saxena said.

"It is a delicate situation and there is a risk that eventually RBA will not have enough flexibility to manage these two conflicting forces."

To stop these scenarios from materialising, heprescribes increasing labour productivity, wage growth, and wage inflation. This is because if households are working and their wages are growing enough, they should be able to handle interest rate increases.

Wage inflation can help working homeowners pay higher nominal interest rates, and benefit renters who can save more, he argues.