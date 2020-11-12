US manager eyes Australia

A fund distribution business co-founded by Schroders' former head of institutional sales has signed on a US-based global equities manager looking to tap into the Australian market.

Axius Partners will distribute Polen Capital's high-conviction global growth and global emerging market strategies to Australian wholesale and institutional investors.

Polen started in 1979 and now manages about $70 billion, of which about $5.2 billion is in its global growth strategy.

Axius Partners is a nine-year old placement agent and advisory firm co-founded by George Giovas, who spent 23 years at ANZ including as its global head of real estate and John Maragiannis, who was head of institutional sales at Schroders and Credit Suisse Asset Management in Australia.

Giovas and Maragiannis are both board members at local equities boutique Selector Funds Management.

Polen's global growth equities strategy has returned 16.49% p.a. in gross returns since inception January 2015 inception, which is an outperformance out 8.97% p.a. to MSCI ASCWI's 7.52% over the period.

"These strong returns coupled with unique investment methodology sets apart Polen from other managers in this space," Axius said in a statement.

"Axius is delighted to be working with Polen given its successful approach to investing, high quality returns and strong focus on people and culture."

Its most recent fund manager partnership was with ARP Investments, announced in July.

It has also worked with Clarion Capital Partners, Cerberus, Orion Resources Partners, Calamos Investments and One Equity Partners.