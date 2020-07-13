US investment firm launches in Australia

New York based ARP Investments has entered the Australian market through a partnership with Axius Partners.

ARP currently manages US$2 billion in assets and describes itself as a boutique technology and innovation driven alternative systematic investment firm.

The manager seeks to generate risk-adjusted returns uncorrelated with equities and bonds.

"The partnership with the well regarded team at Axius allows ARP Investments to continue introducing the firm's Liquid Alternative products to the Australian investor base," said ARP founding partner DeWayne Louis.

"ARP's extensive experience working with some of the largest and most sophisticated investors globally is well-suited for the Australian investment community.

"ARP's products, particularly the Systematic Alpha Global Macro Fund, have diversification benefits that served the firm's clients well during the Q1 2020 market disruptions. Working with Axius, ARP looks forward to adding value to Australian investor portfolios."

Axius - which provides services to institutional, family office, private bank and wealth manager investors - will distribute the ARP offering in Australia.

"Axius is delighted to welcome ARP to its suite of fund manager partners. The use of a scientific, data-intensive investment process that is operated by a deeply experienced team with decades of quantitative investment research help set apart ARP from other investment managers in the space," Axius managing director George Giovas said.

"As volatility in the broad equity markets has materially increased in recent times, we believe the market neutral focus of the Systematic Alpha Global Macro strategy that seeks to deliver consistent returns will be received well in the Australian market."

ARP is currently raising capital from Australian institutional and wholesale investors for its liquid alternative strategies.