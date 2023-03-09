Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

US fund manager sets up Sydney shop

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 9 MAR 2023   12:28PM

A US private markets firm has established an Australian office, targeting institutional investors, private wealth, and high-net-worth investors.

Chicago-based Adams Street has opened an office in Sydney's Quay Quarter Tower, marking its 13th office globally and its fifth in Asia Pacific. It already has a presence in Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, and Beijing.

The investment manager has about US$52 billion in assets under management across primary, secondary, growth equity, credit, and co-investment strategies.

Adams Street said the new office follows strong growth from Asia Pacific, with institutional investors increasingly looking at private markets.

The fund manager has appointed Shaun Thomas to lead the office as principal, investor relations. He's been with the firm since November, having joined from Partners Group Australia where he managed distribution of its private markets strategies to private wealth, family office, and wholesale clients.

Thomas has also previously served as head of research and strategic accounts for GSFM.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Adams Street said Thomas will leverage his existing relationships in the wholesale market, while supporting institutional clients and consultant relationships across both Australia and New Zealand. He will also aid in the development and monitoring of their private equity programs.

"We are seeing considerable demand from the Australian private markets community for solutions, including custom accounts and evergreen structured products. Shaun's unique experience and on-ground-access will allow us to better serve this growing market by strengthening our ties with existing clients and the Australian private markets community as a whole, helping us to continue to expand our existing relationships and create new ones as well," Adams Street partner and head of investor relations for Asia Ben Hart said.

Also commenting, Thomas said: "The Adams Street platform is built upon 50 years of knowledge and relationships, and I look forward to developing and maintaining institutional client and consultant relationships in Australia as we continue to consolidate our presence in this market."

Read more: Adams StreetShaun ThomasPartners Group AustraliaBen HartGSFM
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bonds are back: GSFM
GSFM strengthens distribution capabilities
CPI poses awkward optics for RBA: Economist
GSFM names key account manager
Federal Reserve delivers 0.75bp rate rise
Equities challenged but opportunities are there
GSFM promotes, hires in distribution team
Reserve Bank tipped to hike rates again
Munro launches new fund
Munro launches fund on ASX

Editor's Choice

US fund manager sets up Sydney shop

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:28PM
A US private markets firm has established an Australian office, targeting institutional investors, private wealth, and high-net-worth investors.

Morrison Securities stake to net Sequoia $40m

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:26PM
Sequoia Financial Group is offloading 80% of Morrison Securities to a digital wealth platform for $40.5 million.

Unpopular funds garner higher returns: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
According to a recent Rainmaker study, investors in international equities are making more money when they invest in products that are in net outflows.

Review of managed investment schemes kicks off

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:27PM
Treasury is commencing its review of the regulatory framework underpinning managed investment schemes (MIS), targeted at identifying gaps and possible areas for improvement.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.