US fund manager sets up Sydney shop

A US private markets firm has established an Australian office, targeting institutional investors, private wealth, and high-net-worth investors.

Chicago-based Adams Street has opened an office in Sydney's Quay Quarter Tower, marking its 13th office globally and its fifth in Asia Pacific. It already has a presence in Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, and Beijing.

The investment manager has about US$52 billion in assets under management across primary, secondary, growth equity, credit, and co-investment strategies.

Adams Street said the new office follows strong growth from Asia Pacific, with institutional investors increasingly looking at private markets.

The fund manager has appointed Shaun Thomas to lead the office as principal, investor relations. He's been with the firm since November, having joined from Partners Group Australia where he managed distribution of its private markets strategies to private wealth, family office, and wholesale clients.

Thomas has also previously served as head of research and strategic accounts for GSFM.

Adams Street said Thomas will leverage his existing relationships in the wholesale market, while supporting institutional clients and consultant relationships across both Australia and New Zealand. He will also aid in the development and monitoring of their private equity programs.

"We are seeing considerable demand from the Australian private markets community for solutions, including custom accounts and evergreen structured products. Shaun's unique experience and on-ground-access will allow us to better serve this growing market by strengthening our ties with existing clients and the Australian private markets community as a whole, helping us to continue to expand our existing relationships and create new ones as well," Adams Street partner and head of investor relations for Asia Ben Hart said.

Also commenting, Thomas said: "The Adams Street platform is built upon 50 years of knowledge and relationships, and I look forward to developing and maintaining institutional client and consultant relationships in Australia as we continue to consolidate our presence in this market."