Economics

US debt ceiling agreement reached

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 29 MAY 2023   12:42PM

An eleventh-hour tentative deal has been struck by US lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a national default disaster.

US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Sunday their agreement to raise the $48 trillion (US$31.4 trillion) debt ceiling following a warning from Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen that the government would run out of money on June 5.

"We still have a lot of work to do but I believe this is an agreement in principle that's worthy of the American people," McCarthy commented.

"It has historic reductions in spending, consequential reforms that will lift people out of poverty into the workforce, rein in government overreach. There are no new taxes, no new government programs. There's a lot more within the bill," he said.

The 99-page bill text will be subject to a Congress vote on Wednesday, McCarthy added.

It includes two-year discretionary spending limits, veteran medical care, a boost in work requirements for able-bodied adults and termination of suspension of payments on student loans.

President Biden labelled the agreement "good news" when delivering his address.

"We've reached a bipartisan budget agreement that we're ready to move to the full Congress," he said.

"I think it's a really important step forward, it takes the threat of catastrophic default off the table and protects our hard-earned historic economic recovery."

Biden said the agreement still represents a compromise.

"This means no one got everything they want," he said.

"But that's the responsibility of government and the deal is good news for the American people."

Biden reinforced that the agreement prevents the "worst possible crisis."

"A default for the first time in our nation's history, economic recession, retirement accounts devastated, millions of jobs lost. It also protects key priorities and accomplishments and values that Congressional Democrats and I have fought long and hard for," he said.

The agreement has been passed to the United States House and Senate.

"I strongly urge both chambers to pass that agreement," he concluded.

UNSW Business School of Economics associate professor Mark Humphrey-Jenner told Financial Standard the decision is a step in the right direction.

"One of the benefits of the debt ceiling is it does force the two parties to work together; it prevents one party from running through a very partisan budget, and then expecting to get funding for it. So, the debt ceiling forces both parties to talk and particularly do so after the midterms so there might have been a shift in the balance of power. That is a big plus from the debt ceiling negotiations," he commented.

Despite this he acknowledged that the agreement still needs to get support from the Republicans and Democrats.

"And that isn't necessarily a certainty, the right and left wings of both parties are going to have things they will be unhappy with," he said.

"That said, they just need enough people in the middle ground for it to go through."

Without a resolution the US was warned it would be put on potential negative credit watch.

"So, the decision was necessary to prevent major negative ramifications," Humphrey-Jenner said.

"In addition to the defaults, their credit rating would go up which would increase the cost of borrowing for the US and further exacerbate the whole budget situation," he said.

However, he flagged there are issues associated with the necessary move.

"In terms of raising the debt ceiling, part of the negotiation that McCarthy had indicated was they would keep spending level, and this would therefore prevent too much additional budget deficit taking hold," he said.

"So, there are issues with raising the debt ceiling continually. The US needs to get on top of its expenditure issues, it needs to get on top of attempting to move toward a more balanced budget."

